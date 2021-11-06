Against Flamengo, Chapecoense can confirm relegation to Serie B in 2022; see the scenarios | Chapecoense

Lantern and full of negative records, Chapecoense can confirm the relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship next Monday, when it faces Flamengo, at 20:00 (GMT), at Arena Condá, for the 30th round. If it wins, Verdão do Oeste postpones the fall.
With the 0-0 tie against Cuiabá, Chape reached 14 points and can reach, at most, 38. This, however, considering that the team wins the eight games that remain. At the moment, Bahia, the first team out of the stick, already appears with 33.
A defeat by Verdão do Oeste to Flamengo, and the victory of Bahia over São Paulo, on Sunday, will be enough for the division’s fall to be enshrined. Chape could only reach 35, while the Tricolor would already be 36.
Chapecoense needs to win to avoid falling in front of the crowd — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF
Athletico and Santos have 35 points, however, the team from Paraná appears with 10 wins, a number that Verdão do Oeste can no longer reach. Peixe has eight wins and enters the field on Sunday for the classic Paulista against Palmeiras, on the coast.
For the relegation not to occur in front of the fans, Chape will have to beat Flamengo. In this case, Verdão do Oeste would go to 17 points, however, it could still reach the maximum score of 38 points, as long as it wins the other seven matches.
After the match against Flamengo, Chape still faces Juventude (home), Santos (away), Grêmio (home), América-MG (away), Atlético-GO (home), Sport (home) and Fluminense (away).
Scenarios that lower Chape:
- Bahia victory over São Paulo
- Santos draw against Palmeiras
- Bahia victory over São Paulo
- Santos win against Palmeiras
- Ceará draw or victory over Cuiabá
- Ahletico draw against Bragantino