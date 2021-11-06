Air Force experts go from RJ to MG to investigate the causes of the air accident that killed Marília Mendonça | Rio de Janeiro

A team from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) – made up of two pilots, an aircraft technician and a psychologist – left Rio this Saturday morning (6) towards Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais , to start the investigation of the causes of the plane crash that killed the singer Marília Mendonça.
Investigators from the 3rd Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, Cenipa’s regional agency in Rio de Janeiro, boarded at Galeão Airport around 6:00 am.
Pilots and technician from Cenipa in Rio de Janeiro arrive at the place where the plane that killed the singer Marília Mendonça crashed in Caratinga, countryside of Minas Gerais — Photo: g1
The initial work in Caratinga will be to identify the signs of the accident. They will photograph the area and the plane, remove parts of the aircraft, collect debris and other materials for analysis. Investigators must also listen to witness accounts of the accident.
Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: g1
According to Cenipa, the effort is to complete the investigation as quickly as possible. However, there is no deadline for this investigation, because everything depends on the complexity of the accident.
In addition to Marília Mendonça, four other people died in the accident – her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, as well as pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot of the Tarciso Pessoa Viana aircraft.
A psychologist is part of the Cenipa team from Rio de Janeiro who went to the site of the air accident that killed the singer Marília Mendonça in the interior of Minas Gerais — Photo: g1
In a statement, the company PEC Táxi Aéreo, responsible for the plane, informed that the pilot and co-pilot had extensive flight experience and was also duly qualified by Anac, with all training updated.
The company also said that “the plane involved in the accident was duly approved by Anac for passenger air transport and was fully airworthy”.
The small plane crashed near a waterfall, near the landing site in Caratinga, where the singer would perform on Friday night (5).
The Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) confirmed that the twin-engine plane hit a cable from a company distribution tower before it crashed.
Experts from Cenipa and the Civil Police work in the wreckage to discover the causes of the plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais — Photo: g1
Marília Mendonça — Photo: Art G1