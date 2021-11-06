Airplane with singer Marília Mendonça crashes in Minas Gerais. Watch video

*The article was updated after official information from the Fire Department of Minas Gerais.

The plane in which the singer Marília Mendonça and the team was on crashed, on the afternoon of this Friday (5th), in the Serra da Caratinga region, in Minas Gerais. She died after the accident.

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (05), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

Soon after the plane crash, the singer’s staff informed the Victory Sheet, through a note, that she and the other occupants of the aircraft had been rescued and that they were doing well.

According to information supplied by the Fire Department to the R7, the plane crashed near Pousada Rodrigo Godinho, in rural Piedade de Caratinga. Firefighters were called to attend to the occurrence around 3:30 pm.

Fans of the singer also headed to the site and accompanied the rescue work. Around 5 pm, one of the victims was removed from inside the aircraft by the Fire Department.

The case mobilized the actions of military police, firefighters and SAMU professionals, who traveled to the crash site.

The health status of the aircraft’s occupants is not yet known. Teams are on site and help the victims.

Two hours before the accident, the singer posted a video on social networks informing her that she was going to perform in Minas. In the images, she appears on her way to the aircraft and already inside the plane.

*More information in a moment.