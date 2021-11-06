AL approves donation of land occupied by indigenous people for construction of industries in Caucaia

The Legislative Assembly of Ceará (ALCE) approved on Thursday, 4, the donation of a land of 120 hectares to the city of Caucaia for the construction of industries that would expand the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex. However, the area chosen by the state government overlaps the territory traditionally occupied by indigenous communities of the Anacé people. The area is under study for land regulation and is inhabited by more than 20 indigenous villages.

In addition to directly affecting indigenous peoples, the area donated by Governor Camilo Santana (PT) to Mayor Vitor Valim (Pros) is also close to the bed of the Cauípe River and the Lagamar do Cauípe Environmental Protection Area (APA). The donation comes at a time of political rapprochement between the two, who were adversaries.

State deputy Renato Roseno (Psol) criticized the concession of the area to the Municipality of Caucaia, on his social networks. The congressman stated that the government was trying to vote “at all costs”, on this Thursday, a message that transfers part of the indigenous territory of Anacé, in Caucaia, to the construction of an industrial pole.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“The land, located on the bed of the Cauípe River, next to a preservation area, will be destined for an industrial hub. The government wants to approve this, contrary to international treaties, the Constitution and a technical opinion from the WG on the delimitation of the Anacé indigenous land”, wrote Roseno.

See the publication:

The state government wants to vote at all costs today in the Assembly on a message that transfers part of the indigenous territory of Anacé in Caucaia to the construction of an industrial hub. Land is a fundamental right of indigenous peoples. We are fighting this nonsense. — Renato Roseno (@renatoroseno) November 4, 2021

The Technical Group for the Identification and Delimitation of the Anacé Indigenous Land sent the parliamentary team a letter explaining the situation. According to the document, the area specified in message 143/2021, sent to ALCE, has impacts on the right to traditional territory of indigenous peoples in Caucaia. This is because the polygon of the specified property is superimposed on the polygon of the Permanent Housing of the Anacé People.

Also according to the letter, the villages inhabit the area: Alto da Tabuba, Alto do Aratu, Barra do Cauípe, Bebedouro, Camará, Caraúbas, Cipó, Coconut, Córrego do Alexandre, Justino, Japuara, Lagoa do Barro, Mangabeira, Parnamirim, Pau Branco, Pajuçara, Pindoba, Pirapora, Plateau Cauípe, Salgadinha, Santa Rosa, São Pedro, São Bento, São Sebastião, Tabuleiro Grande, Tanupaba, Timbaúba.

“Although there is an overlap of the aforementioned property in relation to the territory of traditional occupation of the Anacé People, which is under study for the purpose of land regularization – because in fact there is already traditional occupation to be described due to the existence of the Anacé indigenous people in Caucaia – the Planalto Cauípe, São Pedro, São Bento and Caraúbas villages will be directly affected with regard to the extensive area of ​​carnaubal, lakes and the bed of the Cauípe River, directly impacting the self-sustainment activities of several indigenous families, as well as on microeconomic relations fundamental to local social life”, justifies the document.

On the 1st, Roseno’s office sent the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) an opinion on the impact of the government’s proposal on the Anacé indigenous land. In it, the deputy recalls that the proposal was read in the session on October 27, when it was approved to be processed in an emergency regime at ALCE.

On Thursday, the message was approved with 25 votes in favor and three against the donation. In addition to Roseno, deputies Elmano de Freitas (PT) and Heitor Férrer (SD) took a stand against the matter.

Two Elmano tweaks have been added to the text. From them, it is determined that the installation of industry in the area indicated by the project will depend “on compliance with the conditions, on the performance of studies that may be established in environmental legislation” and that the installation of the industrial center must be preceded by a public hearing, especially when deal with an industry that has proven to have a high environmental impact.

Before the vote, a commission of the Anacés peoples was at the House to demonstrate against the approval of the matter.

Indigenous people learned of the donation through a live of the governor

Leader of the Anacé peoples, chief Roberto Antonio Marques da Silva says that the indigenous people learned of the donation through the transmission made by the governor. From then on, they sought the official text with the parliamentarians to verify if the land mentioned was part of the indigenous area.

“They didn’t consult us so as not to make the donation”, he says. Once the information was confirmed, the leaders sent an official letter to Roseno’s office and were also present at ALCE on Wednesday, when the message was approved in plenary.

“We didn’t know that we were going to be hit in this way by the government”, he emphasizes.

The chief explains that the Anacé territory has been in the process of studying for demarcation since 2009, but the presence of the ethnic group has been registered in the state for over three centuries. In the book “Historical notes on indigenous people from Ceará”, historian Carlos Studart Filho goes back to the fact that, in 1694, Fernão Carrilho, who was captain-major of Ceará and governor of the Captaincy of Maranhão, “besieged part of the Anacé eight leagues north of Fortaleza of Nossa Senhora da Assunção, where they remain until today.”

The indigenous leader reports that the donation of the area for construction of industries represents an immeasurable loss to the community.

“We’ve lost stories, spirituality, it’s immeasurable the things we’re going to lose,” he says. “Belonging to the area is totally different from those who live in an urban area. In this place, the relatives often remove food from the house, taking it from the straw of the carnauba tree. The blood of our land, which is water, the industries will pass over. Not to mention that a few meters from the Cauípe River there are archaeological remains, such as indigenous funeral urns”, he says.

“This entire territory is full of identities, of proof of the existence of the Anacé people”, he concludes.

Via a press release, deputy Júlio César Filho (Citizenship) claimed to have mediated the dialogue between the Executive and representatives of the indigenous population. The congressman argues that studies for the demarcation of the indigenous area have not yet been completed.

“We reiterate the State’s commitment to respecting all environmental legislation. I would also emphasize that the Working Group, created by Funai, has not completed the studies that prove that the area ceded by the government includes indigenous lands”, says the text;

“The project will integrate the Pecém port hub and strengthen the state’s GDP, in addition to stimulating production and the generation of jobs and income”, emphasizes the government leader at the Casa.

Anthropologist Ronaldo Queiroz, a member of the Anacé land demarcation WG, explains that the Cauípe River is directly linked to the permanence of indigenous peoples in the region. It is from the river that the communities get their own food, with fish and shellfish, in addition to using the water in their homes, agriculture and animal husbandry.

The place is still a place of “enchantment” for the indigenous people, emphasizes Queiroz, dedicated to the performance of traditional rituals for the people.

The donation of part of the land violates the original right of traditional peoples, specified in Article 231 of the Federal Constitution. Among other points, the norm delimits the indigenous people’s right to exclusive usufruct of the riches of the soil, rivers and lakes, in traditionally occupied lands.

“The issue is not the fraction of land, but the possibility of carrying out an indigenous life in consonance with an entire ecosystem, the ecological relationships that these groups constitute and maintain. That they are not given is not evident. It’s not just getting out there and seeing. No. In fact, we build the information based on the experiences of the families who live in that region,” he adds.

“What is lost is indigenous life. It diminishes, it is being confined. And the original law, which is very little talked about, which precedes the constitutions, is a right that has been systematically limited, reviled, judged against the will of economic policy “, emphasizes the anthropologist.

Governor Camilo Santana (PT) sent the donation proposal to AlCE on October 22, when the manager and the mayor of Caucaia, Vitor Valim (Pros), participated in an event in which the agreement for construction works was signed. coastal protection and restoration on the coast of the municipality of the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

On the occasion, the fact that the governor appeared close to Valim, supporter of Captain Wagner (Pros), main political opponent of Santana and the Ferreira Gomes brothers, leaders of the PDT in the state, was surprising.

About the subject

Last weekend, the governor traveled to Scotland to participate in COP 26. The meeting of world leaders to address the climate crisis highlighted several indigenous leaders, including Brazilians. The communities of indigenous peoples are responsible for managing about 80% of the Earth’s biodiversity, but they receive less than 1% of the funding allocated to controlling deforestation.

Governments of the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Norway and Holland, as well as North American foundations promised the transfer of up to U$ 1.7 billion (almost R$ 10 billion) for the protection of indigenous territories.

Upon returning from Europe, Camilo celebrated the progress of Ceará in the construction of a renewable energy production chain on social networks. On the occasion, the manager highlighted that the energy matrix contributes “in an important way to the preservation of the environment”.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us