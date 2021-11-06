Albert Einstein and Srio Libans drive away doctor suspected of deforming noses – National

Rhinoplasty expert Alan Landecker denies the charges (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) The rhinoplasty specialist



Alan Landecker,



accused by several patients of having



deformed noses,



was removed by Hospital Albert Einstein, Srio Libans and So Luiz. According to information from



G1



, an administrative investigation was opened this Thursday (4/11) to clarify the



denunciations



.

A number of people seen by the doctor were affected by bacterial infections after the procedures, which resulted in skin deformities, in addition to loss of smell and perforation due to skin rot. Landecker denied all accusations and stated that the lack of necessary post-operative care was the reason for the negative result in the procedures.

All hospitals that suspended the specialist stated that the necessary measures are being taken and the cases of each patient investigated. About 30 people who had complications created a group on Whatsapp called “Alan’s Patients”. All said they were not discharged even two years after the cosmetic procedure.

Alan Landecker Note





The doctor shared a note signed by lawyers Daniel Bialski and Fernando Lottenberg. Check it out in full:

The accusations made by some former patients of Dr. Alan Landecker, who did not follow the proposed treatment or abandoned the care and guidance that had been provided in the treatment of the infection, are not true. Dr. Alan cannot therefore be held responsible for unilateral decisions taken by these former patients, who are now seeking financial redress.



There are images that prove the good result of the procedures. The complications reported were later and may have been a consequence of not following medical advice. All of them would be reversible, if the ex-patients were willing to comply with the protocols.



Furthermore, the vast majority of infections manifested themselves long after rhinoplasties – more than 30 (thirty) days – demonstrating that they may not be related to surgical procedures.



All patients are instructed about risks and care, signing a science term and being followed up for up to three years. Attempts to defame a professional with a 20-year career and more than 4,000 successful surgeries will receive the appropriate response.



As for the hospitals that decided to suspend their professional activities, we believe that this unilateral attitude is hasty, based only on journalistic matters. The honesty of the actions of Dr. Alan Landecker is being proven by the bodies responsible for the investigation of the facts.

