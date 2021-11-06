Alckmin talks to three parties for 2022 and keeps political future open – Politics

Still affiliated with the PSDB, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin it keeps its future open and simultaneously negotiates its affiliation to three parties: the PSD, União Brasil – acronym resulting from the merger between PSL and DEM – and the PSB. According to allies, Alckmin would have even been approached by PT members to be a candidate for vice president on the slate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Among Alckmin’s allies and supporters, there is a consensus that the PSD, the party of former minister Gilberto Kassab, offers more political and financial security in an eventual campaign than the União Brasil, which embraces several currents and lacks a leadership strong national like Kassab.

União Brasil is formed by members of the PSL and the DEM. The merger was approved by the two acronyms in September, but it still depends on the approval of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Although the former governor maintains a permanent dialogue with ACM Neto, who assumed the position of secretary general of União Brasil, the São Paulo wing of the new acronym is commanded by remnants of the PSL in the state.

“We study all the possibilities to see what is best for the party, and our goal is to elect at least 10 federal deputies in São Paulo. The (support) for Rodrigo (Garcia) is not discarded”, he told the state the federal deputy Junior Bozella (PSL), member of the Union Brazil summit. Vice governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) is the pre-candidate toucan to Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

One of Alckmin’s interlocutors, the former federal deputy Silvio Torres, who was president of the São Paulo PSDB and national treasurer of the party, said that talks with União Brasil “are going well” and guaranteed that the former governor will run for the government of São Paulo.

On the other hand, the former state deputy and also former president of the São Paulo PSDB, Pedro Tobias, who is part of the alckmista core group, was decisive. “There are a lot of fights at União Brasil. If he goes there, I’m on the PSDB. I prefer him to go to the PSD”, he said. Prosecutor for the report, Kassab declined to comment on Alckmin’s possible affiliation to his party

In addition to the PSD and União Brasil, the PSB became an option for the former governor. The center-left acronym goes through an intricate process of political negotiation at the national level with the PT. The priority of Lula’s political operators is to attract pessebistas to the PT’s platform in 2022, which would broaden the former president’s spectrum beyond the PCdoB and PSOL.

The PSB warned the PT that it accepts the alliance as long as it nominates the candidate for vice vice or receives the party’s support in regional disputes in key states such as Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Maranhão. It was in this context that the idea emerged of Alckmin joining the PSB and running for the government with the support of the PT, or even being Lula’s deputy. For now, Alckmin has the declared support of the former governor marcio france, who heads the PSB in São Paulo and is part of the party’s national executive.

On social networks, Alckmin stated that “many speculations” have arisen about his political future and that he continues “to travel through São Paulo.

See Past Governor’s Options for 2022

1. PSD

the party of Gilberto Kassab it is seen by Alckmin’s allies as the “safer”, as it has no divergent internal currents or foci of resistance. Kassab is also appointed as a reliable interlocutor and one who would guarantee funds from the Party Fund, in addition to a good amount of exposure in electoral propaganda on TV and radio.

2. Brazil Union

The new party that was born from the merger between DEM and PSL will be an electoral power in terms of TV time and resources, but its São Paulo board resists Alckmin’s name and maintains a dialogue with the administration João Doria/Rodrigo Garcia.

3. PSB

The party of former governor Márcio França keeps its doors open to Alckmin and has already taken to its podium in São Paulo, but the party’s position at the national level will be decisive. Pesebistas are negotiating an alliance with Lula for the presidency, which made the name of Alckmin appear even as an eventual vice president for the PT.

4. PSDB

In a remote setting, Alckmin’s allies say that if Doria loses the PSDB previews to Eduardo Leite and change parties, the former governor could even remain in the party.