Alex praises São Paulo’s under-20 after spot in the final: “We’ll have good players for the first team” | São Paulo

After beating Flamengo 1-0 in the first leg and tying 1-1 in the second semifinal match, coach Alex managed to lead São Paulo’s under-20 team to the first Brazilian Championship final in history.

– I’m very pleased with what happened. For sure, we will have good players for the first team – commented the coach.

Alex saw the São Paulo team give a great rout in Paulistão — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

To win the classification, Alex also revealed a conversation with Rogério Ceni. Before returning to Morumbi, the coach of the professional team led Flamengo and had interactions with the base.

– Flamengo is a great team with much older athletes. Rogério commented to me, after the first game, that many Flamengo players participated in the Campeonato Carioca last year, when he directed the team. It’s two years or more of experience, compared to most of our team – said Alex.

Now, São Paulo is focusing its attention on the Paulista Championship of the category. With three points in three rounds of the second phase of the competition, Tricolor receives the XV de Piracicaba, next Monday, at 15:00 (GMT), in Cotia.

As for Brasileirão, São Paulo awaits the classification of Internacional and Atlético-MG, who face each other in Belo Horizonte, this Sunday. The first match ended goalless.

