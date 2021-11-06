Allan Aal suffers serious injury while celebrating CRB goal and will have to undergo knee surgery | crb

CRB coach Allan Aal suffered a serious injury to his left knee and will need to undergo surgery. He got injured last Thursday night, when celebrating the goal scored by Emerson Negueba in the match against Sampaio Corrêa, in Rei Pelé. The team from Alagoas won 1-0 and took fifth place in Serie B.

Nine minutes into the second half, Emerson scored the goal of relief and Allan was excited. On the jump, he lost his balance and twisted his knee.

On crutches, Allan Aal leaves for Campinas with the CRB delegation

This Friday, Elio Gonçalves, CRB’s doctor, spoke about the seriousness of the injury and the need for surgery.

– Regarding coach Allan Aal, he suffered a sprain in his left knee yesterday in the match against Sampaio Corrêa. She has already performed the MRI, which found a rupture in the patellar tendon, an extra-surgical injury. Today, we have already gone through an appointment with Dr. Sérgio Canuto, who will schedule the procedure. Today, the coach travels with the squad for the game against Ponte Preta.

With the victory over Maranhão, the CRB reached 54 points and came back to touch the G-4. The team returns to the field next Sunday, against Ponte Preta, at 20:30, at the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium. At Thursday’s press conference, Allan announced that he’s going to stay on the bench.

– Even if you go to the sacrifice, on crutches, in any way. We have to show that we are with the athletes and this presence, this daily work, is fundamental. It is not now that we will no longer be together. A long time ago, I stopped playing over 15 years ago, it’s been a long time since I had an injury like that (laughs). Even if it costs a ligament or a patellar tendon, we will continue fighting for access – commented the coach.

In the late afternoon of this Friday, Allan appeared on crutches at Zumbi dos Palmares Airport. He is going to embark with the CRB delegation to Campinas.