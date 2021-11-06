Amazon kicks off Black Friday 2021 Heats with Deals on Electronics and More

Amazon has already started releasing some Black Friday 2021 deals for electronics. Devices from Intelbras, Philco, Phillips and Go Pro will have discounts of up to 30%, while e-books are on sale at 60%. The company highlights that the offers have limited time for several categories, and for each day, coupons with exclusive offers will be launched in the app. As usual, Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping on delivery for eligible products.







Black Friday: Heats from Amazon has 60% promotions for e-Books and 30% for gadgets Photo: Eddie/ Flickr / Tecnoblog

Black Friday is the most important date for Brazilian retail in the year. The event is marked by promotions in several categories, including electronics, especially notebooks.

eBooks with discounts of up to 60% and gadgets for 30%

To prepare for the date, Amazon decided to launch double-digit discounts on some of them. For starters, reading-related items are on sale: e-Books are at 60% off, while books are at half price.

Tools and electronics are on promotions of up to 30%, including gadgets from Fujifilm, Sony, Phillips and Intelbras. O Techblog found some devices with a discount of more than 40%. This is the case of the TWS 5.0 wireless Xiaomi Redmi Air Dots headphones — which are going out for R$ 74.89 — and the Pulse Smarty Amazon Alexa speaker, which connects with the retailer’s voice assistant. It is worth remembering that on Saturday (6), Amazon celebrates Alexa’s birthday, with two years of the assistant in Brazil.

Another category that enters the retailer’s list of promotions for Black Friday is CD, Blu-ray by Heroes, CD and Brazilian music, pop and rock vinyls, which are at 25% off. Pet products are also at a quarter price reduction.

Computer products already have promotions of up to 20%. Amazon highlights discounts on devices from brands such as Toshiba, Positivo and TP-Link.

Amazon Launches New Offer Tips Page

Amazon has created a Gift Guide, a kind of tips page for giving gifts to friends and relatives, broken down by category. In addition, the guide also provides gift packaging and decoration ideas. Products from the following areas are included in the guide: Fashion, Electronics, Beauty and Personal Care, Home and Kitchen, Books, Entertainment, Pet Shop, Alcoholic Drinks and Sports.

In celebration of Black Friday, customers who make their first purchase on the Amazon website are entitled to free shipping on products shipped by the company. Amazon Prime subscribers have the option of fast delivery throughout Brazil, and in 700 cities the item can arrive in up to two days, while 50 urban centers can be delivered in up to 24 hours.

Alexa can also let customers know when Black Friday will be in Brazil. Just activate the voice command “Alexa, when is Black Friday?”. Remember that there are different categories of offers on Amazon, such as lightning promotions that only last 24 hours. Featured Offers, however, are discounts that will remain until the end of Black Friday.

Below, see some offers available on the date of publication of this article.

Logitech K230 Wireless Keyboard – R$ 88.90 Apple Airpods 2 Headset -US$ 957.68 2 Rechargeable Batteries AA 2,000 mAh Recyko Pro GP Batteries – R$ 39.90 Multilaser AA/AAA Battery Charger + 8 Batteries (4 AAA and 4 AA) – R$ 89.90 Bluetooth Go 3 JBL Blue Speaker – R$ 207.17 Instax Mini Rainbow Film with 10 Pictures, Fujifilm – R$15.91 Double Pulse Tower 10 in. 1600 w – R$ 1,249 Philips Bluetooth Headset SHB3595BK/10, In-Ear with Mic – $99 Toshiba Portable External Hard Drive 1 TB – R$ 338 Logitech Z607 Loudspeaker with 5.1 Surround Sound System – R$ 779 JBL GO 2 – R$172.84 Elgin Line Filter – R$ 24.90 Vintage Philips speaker with Bluetooth, FM radio, DAB and digital clock – R$ 799 Foldable Sony MDR-ZX110 Headset – R$89.90

Transparency note: the links above have an affiliate code. By clicking on them, prices do not change, but the vehicle can earn a commission from Amazon.

