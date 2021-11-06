Amazon Prime Gaming Announces Partnership with EA for More Free Games

Collaboration will continue through the year 2022 and already has redeemable benefits

THE Amazon announced in last Thursday, 4, the new company partnership with the developer of games Electronic Arts. THE news was given through the blog of the Prime Gaming on Medium. THE collaboration between companies must surrender to Prime members most games and exclusive content included in the subscription.

Exclusive items for the Season 11 in Apex Legends, FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22, in addition to the full game Dragon Age: Inquisition, via Origin. should still arrive contents of the new Battlefield 2042 and the remastered version of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. THE collaboration he must follow throughout the year of 2022.

Check the offers

Below you can check out the Amazon and EA partnership offers, described by the companies themselves.

Apex Legends – Starting November 5th, Prime members can pick up the Ash-themed Prime Legend of the Month pack, which includes an epic legend skin, a rare weapon skin, and a portrait of a rare legend. Additional packages will be available by the end of 2022.

– Starting November 5th, Prime members can pick up the Ash-themed Prime Legend of the Month pack, which includes an epic legend skin, a rare weapon skin, and a portrait of a rare legend. Additional packages will be available by the end of 2022. Battlefield 2042 – To celebrate the release of the latest titles in the hit first-person shooter series, Prime members can claim the Soldier-themed Prime Pack, which includes an Expert skin, a weapon skin, and a vehicle skin from of early December. More packages for the game will be available to Prime members in the coming months.

– To celebrate the release of the latest titles in the hit first-person shooter series, Prime members can claim the Soldier-themed Prime Pack, which includes an Expert skin, a weapon skin, and a vehicle skin from of early December. More packages for the game will be available to Prime members in the coming months. Free games with Prime – Prime members can enjoy more free EA games on PC through Prime Gaming. Starting November 1st, Prime members can claim Dragon Age: Inquisition and claim Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on December 1st. Prime members can claim a free PC game code redeemable via Origin for these titles by visiting gaming.amazon.com. Four more EA games will be made available over five months, starting in January 2022.

– Prime members can enjoy more free EA games on PC through Prime Gaming. Starting November 1st, Prime members can claim Dragon Age: Inquisition and claim Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on December 1st. Prime members can claim a free PC game code redeemable via Origin for these titles by visiting gaming.amazon.com. Four more EA games will be made available over five months, starting in January 2022. More free content for games from EA Sports – Prime members can expect more great content for their favorite sports titles released in the coming months. Prime Gaming customers can stay tuned for additional details on upcoming offers and titles available for download, and can claim free game content and game codes redeemable on PC via Origin as they become available by visiting gaming.amazon.com

Amazon Prime

O Amazon’s Prime service is already in Brazil for some time. He offers, in addition to the benefits in games, free shipping for selected products; streaming music; series and movies on Prime Video is vast library of digital books.

If you are not a subscriber yet, you can have access to a free 30-day trial through from this link.



Via: PSX Brasil Source: Amazon