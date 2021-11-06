Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (11/04/2021)

November began and with it, the warm-up for Christmas. In this first week of the month, the Amazon launch list Prime Video has several titles for those who like this time of year, leaving the catalog more than stocked for the end-of-year celebrations. In addition to festive movies, streaming also brings some horror productions, for those who are still in the mood for Halloween.

Among the highlights of the week, a series about football has just arrived on the platform: Maradona: Conquering a Dream. In the production, which has 5 episodes already available, and 5 more will be released weekly, you will learn more about the story of Maradona, one of the best players in the world who, unfortunately, left us in 2020. The plot will trace his successful career of the player, also showing all the drama of his drug addiction, which damaged his personal and professional life.

For those who like good dramas, the first highlight of the genre is the movie berlin i love you, which features Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Luke Wilson in the cast. The film tells 10 stories about different forms of love, set in the capital of Germany. You can also watch the Dybbuk, drama film with a hint of horror original from Amazon Prime Video. The film tells the story of Mahu, a newly married woman. When taking an old box home, she and her husband, Sam, begin to have frightening paranormal experiences, discovering that the object has an evil spirit.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Now with a touch of suspense, you can now watch the movie catch hell, which follows the life of Reagan Pearce, a famous Hollywood actor who is kidnapped by bandits on his way to work. He is then taken to a cabin in the swamp, being tortured and blackmailed, seeing not only his life at risk, but his reputation as well.

Speaking of original Prime Video productions, animation has just arrived in the service fairfax, a comedy that follows the lives of four teenagers and best friends: Dale, Derica, Benny and Truman. The friends’ dream is to become digital influencers, and they are always trying to fit the best profile to gain the popularity and privileges that come with it.

The movie is also available on Amazon’s streaming platform. Beyond the Pandemic, which tells the story of a Hollywood actress who flees to her hometown to escape the pandemic. Upon arriving there, she ends up encountering a person from her past who could be even more dangerous than the virus. Another interesting debut is horror The Satanic Ritual, which tells the story of Colton, a young man who is left home alone to care for his younger sister. Trouble starts when he falls in love with his neighbor, Heater, and discovers she could be the next victim of a satanic cult.

There is a lot of Brazilian production coming out this week, such as the feature I am Brazilian, by director Alessandro Barros. The film tells the story of Léo, a football player who has a big dream of playing in a successful team. However, his plans are interrupted when his life takes a turnaround and he needs to review his course.

Among the national releases are also titles of the saga Movie B, like The Vampire from Paulista, Space Mutants, Between Dead and Alive, and Mom’s Little Doll. And among the various Christmas titles that debuted last week are a merry christmas, A Passionate Christmas, Christmas in the Rocky Mountains, among many others.

These were just a few of the premieres of the week on Prime Video, and you can check out the full list with all the news right below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

10/28

10/29

10/30

10/31

11/1

11/2

There were no Prime Video releases that day

11/3

There were no Prime Video releases that day

11/04