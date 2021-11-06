Amazonas has not registered suspected cases of black urine disease for 20 days

Manaus/AM- The Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation reported this Thursday (04), that there was no record of rhabdomyolysis cases for 20 days. In this edition, there are 66 suspected cases of the disease in 10 municipalities. The document can be accessed on the FVS-RCP website at the link https: https://bit.ly/3CLNRpK.

The last five suspected cases were from the municipality of Itacoatiara notified on October 16th. In the document, there is a number of 120 cases notified, until Wednesday (3rd). Of these, 66 were considered suspicious and the other 54 were discarded by the team of the Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance of the FVS-RCP (CIEVS/FVS-RCP).

There remain 10 municipalities that registered suspected cases of the disease, led by: Itacoatiara (35), Parintins (12), Manaus (6), Urucurituba (4), Silves (3), Maués (2), Autazes (1), Caapiranga ( 1), Itapiranga (1) and Manacapuru (1).

Investigation – Investigations of suspected cases are carried out by CIEVS/FVS-RCP, in partnership with Epidemiological Surveillance teams in the municipalities, which collaborate in the identification and disposal of cases of rhabdomyolysis. As it is a disease with different causes, the investigation of rhabdomyolysis follows careful standards.

The FVS-RCP received the result from the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Santa Catarina (IFSC) regarding serum and urine samples from six patients hospitalized in Itacoatiara, and a fish sample consumed by one of these patients. During the (IFSC) analysis of the fish samples, no toxin was detected. In urine and serum samples, toxins were detected: Palytoxin and Ovatoxin. The results of the urine exam are not individual, because due to the low volume of the samples, they were analyzed as a pool of samples. Thus, these results are still initial, requiring other samples to better interpret the results.