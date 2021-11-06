Americanas SA makes a corporate change and shares soar; is it worth investing?

The announcement of the corporate restructuring of Americanas SA, which should consolidate the shareholders of Lojas Americanas (LAME4/LAME3) and Americanas (AMER3) into a single company listed on the Stock Exchange, caused the companies’ shares to accumulate consecutive highs in recent days. Since the beginning of the month, LAME3 shares have risen 18.75% and AMER3 shares have appreciated 12.63% until 12:00 today. As a comparison, the Ibovespa fell 0.11% in the same period.

According to analysts heard by UOL, restructuring opens up opportunities for investors who already own the paper or who are studying the company to invest with a long-term view.

Even with the appreciation of the shares, “we do not recommend the sale, and we see an opportune time for long-term investment in the shares of AMER3, with Target Price of BRL 65″, said Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide. Currently, the paper is quoted at around R$ 32, which gives an appreciation of around 103%.

Americanas is the new name of B2W, formerly the controller of Submarino.com, Americanas.com and Shoptime. The company was responsible only for the group’s digital assets, while Lojas Americanas controlled the physical operations. In July, the companies announced the merger of the two operations.

Now, Americanas and Lojas Americanas have advanced in the merger process. The controllers of the two companies will be diluted in the merger and will hold a 29.2% stake in the combined company. Once the transaction is concluded, the shares of Americanas held by Lojas Americanas will be canceled and each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.186 common shares of Americanas.

Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founders of 3G Capital and current controllers of Lojas Americanas, will become “reference shareholders” and will not hold more than 50% of the voting capital, giving up control of the new company.

According to Crespi, the potential for valuing the shares comes from a positive change in the company’s governance, which should change hands and, thus, have more focus to compete in the market with competitors. Furthermore, as the former owners will sell the stake they held, which will make more shares available on the market, favoring the quotation in the long term.

“This gives the company greater transparency, in addition to greater liquidity for AMER3, combining the shareholding bases of its holding company,” said Crespi. “[Por isso] we like the company’s shares, which have the potential to double the value of the shares,” he said.

“We see the union of the shareholding bases of companies as positive, making their structure simpler and with better governance, in addition to increasing the liquidity of their shares,” he said in a report. “Since it is a holding company, Lojas Americanas shares (LAME4/LAME3) trade at a discount, the famous maintenance discount or holding discount. Thus, with the combination, the discount ceases to exist,” he added.

Store administration Americans also added that the possibility remains of a reorganization to migrate its shareholder base to a new company, headquartered abroad, whose shares would be listed in the US.

For Pedro Galdi, analyst at Mirae, the new company will be able to follow in the footsteps of XP and Inter bank, which managed to list their shares in the US and achieve a significant appreciation in that market. “Now the next step is unify both and probably take the shareholding base to the US, as XP did and inter is doing, which is positive,” he said.

For the Levante analysis house, because the current share is a holding, that is, it holds participation in the two companies, it carries a discount on the share price, something natural that the market gives to this type of company. But, as the current holding company will no longer exist, this discount will also not continue to lead the shares to an appreciation in the long term.

The company’s challenges are still great and competition tightens

According to Rodrigo Crespi, analyst gives Guide, despite the possibility of high appreciation in the long term, the market is still concerned about current issues, such as greater competition in retail, with companies like Amazon and Magazine Luiza, and the country’s slower growth.

“The current macroeconomic environment will continue to be quite challenging, in view of higher-than-expected inflation, high interest rates and even greater competition in the sector, with the participation of important international players, in addition to national players, which have been reporting profitability higher to Americanas,” he said.

to Rodrigo Glatt, managing partner GTI, the e-commerce sector was very expensive on the stock exchange amidst the pandemic, and it will also go through a consolidation process that should leave Americanas in a complicated situation in the future – that is, large companies have the strength to buy smaller ones and increase their size. “I still think there isn’t room for everyone and maybe Mercado Livre, Magazine Luiza and Amazon will consolidate this sector”, he said.