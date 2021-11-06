‘An area that everyone avoids flying’, says pilot about plane crash – General

Marlia Mendona’s plane crashed in rural Caratinga

"That is an area that all pilots avoid flying. We don't know why he decided to go there", comments Rafael Lacerda, who has been working for ten years over the Caratinga area, in the interior of Minas Gerais, where singer Marlia Mendona died this Friday afternoon, 5th, after the crash of your plane. Earlier this afternoon, he was in command of a flight that departed Viosa for the city, landing five minutes after the estimated arrival of the crew carrying the singer.

Lacerda says that he used an open radio frequency shortly before reaching Caratinga and could hear the pilot carrying Marlia Mendona giving instructions for landing. “He reported twice that he had entered the downwind leg, a procedure we use to land. I only heard that and then nothing else. Apparently, the plane wasn’t down,” he says.

In the late afternoon, the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) confirmed in a statement that the singer’s plane hit a cable from a company distribution tower, but it did not make clear what the role of this shock would be for the aircraft’s fall. According to Lacerda, the wires in that region tend to interfere with the landing, to the point that it is avoided by those who know the area.

“For those of us who are used to it, the wires do not get in the way. But they are in a very close sector and with very high relief, so it is an area that all pilots avoid”, he says. “When I landed, I went over the accident site and I didn’t notice the plane there.” Lacerda also explains that the weather was clear, with an open sky, and the sun in a position “that did not hinder the visualization of the threads”.

“We coordinated the landing with him, because we would land at a very close time. They were a minute away from landing,” says Glauco Souza, 44, who was also aboard the plane piloted by Lacerda. “We only knew he had fallen when we landed and we saw that he was not at the airport. We didn’t hear noise, we didn’t see smoke, we flew over there and didn’t notice.”