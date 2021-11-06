Ana Paula Renault denies shack and reveals reason for resignation from SBT

Ana Paula Renault broke the silence and spoke for the first time about her departure from SBT’s Fofocalizador program. She was fired after supposedly starring in a shack behind the scenes of the Silvio Santos Program.

“I was completely taken aback by the news of the resignation yesterday. That everything they said is a ‘heavy’ of untruth. There’s nothing more terrible than throwing someone’s reputation in the trash,” Renault began, in an interview with Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off.

“To give you an idea, when I went to the makeup room to say goodbye to the girls, Nivea, who is the makeup artist who has taken care of me since I joined, got sick. For me, this is really bad. I walk on the street, I am of the people. How am I going to be readmitted somewhere with this amount of untruth saying that I fought with the whole SBT?”, he completed.

She also stated that there was no confusion behind the scenes at the network and assured that “there was no aggression or fight with Chris Flores, there was no confusion with Flor”.

“There was no aggression, no fight with Chris Flores, no confusion with Flor. There was absolutely nothing. I’m here talking to you in my coordinator’s office. The truth is that the audience is not the best and they said they were going to have salary cuts because of costs. So I, together with the board, talked, and we opted for my departure. They have future projects, they do have a super reality show project for their home and they want me with them. It’s not for next year, but there is this possibility. Even for my experience in reality show and for being a journalist”, he stated.

Understand

As the column The Best of TV anticipated, the journalist irritated employees and executives of the television network. The last straw was when the blonde caused a stir before the recording of Silvio Santos’ Program. The complaints even reached the ears of the owner of SBT, who gave the approval for the termination.

It all started when the ex-BBB found out that the Fofocalizador team was going to compete for a frame in the Silvio Santos Program with the Vem Pra Cá team.

On that day, Ana Paula had been absent from the celebrity news program she hosts daily on the network because she claimed she had been sick. It turns out that, shortly after, she was fully recovered to participate in the gymkhana recordings.

