Ana Paula Renault is fired from SBT and says that rumor could ruin her

Ana Paula Renault spoke to splash about why she was fired today from SBT. The journalist, who presented “Fofocalizador”, was afraid of rumors that she had been dismissed due to an alleged confusion behind the scenes at Silvio Santos’ station.

The presenter says that this is fake news and that she has never fought with co-workers like Flor Fernandez or professionals like makeup artist and costume designer.

“I’m a journalist and this could ruin my life, my career. This could close doors. I’m in shock, fearing for my future. I’m a woman, I exposed myself on a reality show and people tend to associate behaviors. They think it’s me. they know it because of reality TV shows, and that’s not how it is,” says Ana Paula, referring to her appearances in “BBB 16” (TV Gobo) and in “A Fazenda 10” (Record TV).

She explains that she was fired for cost savings. “The audience of ‘Fofocalizador’ is not so good and we have not reached a common denominator in relation to values”, he says. According to the journalist, the artistic director of SBT, Fernando Pelégio, left the doors open. Even so, the journalist says she is concerned about her credibility.

“Pelégio told me that SBT has plans for a big reality show and that they’re going to want my help. I’m afraid for my future, that they think I’ll get in trouble. On SBT today, it was a cry. Everyone was indignant with the lies”, declared.

Ana Paula Renault left Silvio Santos’ station after a year and a half of work.

Officially, SBT stated that there was no confusion or any fight between Ana Paula Renault behind the scenes at the station, as reported by websites specializing in television coverage.