Ana Paula Renault leaves SBT, which manifests itself and refutes rumors; read in full

Ana Paula Renault is out of SBT. The information was confirmed this Friday afternoon (5), by the station itself. In a statement sent to hugogloss.com, the channel stated that the decision on the dismissal was taken by “common agreement”, also pointing out that there was never any displeasure on the part of the presenter with any co-worker.

“Assessoria de Comunicação informs that Ana Paula Renault, in common agreement with SBT, has decided not to renew her contract. The journalist says goodbye to the station after a year and a half of a joint trajectory, marked by a partnership of great respect and success between the parties”, began the note.

As a result, the company said that the news circulated in the media in recent days, that Ana Paula would have caused confusion behind the scenes at the station, are not valid. “The channel reiterates that the presenter’s relationship with the commercial department, with the makeup and costume teams, and with her stage colleagues, has always been excellent. A multi-talented professional, Ana Paula Renault has decided to move on to other professional paths as of this date, but leaves the doors open to return to the channel in the future”, continued.

The text ended with a thank you: “The board, members of the Fofocalizador program and all SBT colleagues thank Ana Paula Renault for her contribution and dedication during all the time she was at the station and wish her success and luck in her new projects”.

Ana Paula’s departure from the network comes after a series of rumors took over the media in recent days. According to the website Notícias da TV, the former member of “Fofocalizador” allegedly had friction with executives from SBT, in addition to causing confusion behind the scenes of “Programa Silvio Santos”.

There is, however, another side to the story. According to journalist Gabriel Perline, from iG, Ana had already informed the direction that she would not renew her contract, which is about to expire. She, however, would wait for the end of the deal to say goodbye to the network once and for all.

In addition, sources told the publication that the atmosphere in the company is one of sadness, contrary to the gossip that points to misunderstandings and fights caused by the presenter. The channel’s employees even emphasized that Ana Paula was always respectful and playful with everyone – the makeup artists even “just adore her”.

Wanted by hugogloss.com, Ana Paula has not yet commented on the case.