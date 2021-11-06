Analyst compares LeBron James moment to Kobe Bryant

nba_analista_compara_momento_de_lebron_james_a_kobe_bryant_

LeBron James is out of the Lakers with a bloated stomach and is expected to take at least a week to recover.

He has already lost three games this season, including the Lakers’ 107-104 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. He will likely lose a few more games before returning to action.

Amidst James’ injury problems, sports analyst Skip Bayless, one of the player’s biggest critics, made a statement that may not be too far from reality. Bayless compared James’ injury trends with those of Kobe Bryant, explaining that it has happened “one after another.”

“For so many years, I’ve said that LeBron is an iron man and as close to being indestructible as a human can get. But it seems like LeBron is starting to look more like Kobe when it comes to injuries. .”

Bayless isn’t exactly a James fan, and that’s no secret.

However, there is some legitimacy to the idea that James’ injuries are becoming a problem. This season he has already dealt with an ankle problem and now with an abdominal problem.

The Lakers will need James to stay healthy to fight for the title this season. So far, in the 2021-22 campaign, the 36-year-old has averaged 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

In the three games James has lost this season, the Lakers have a 1-2 campaign. The veteran’s health was an issue in the 2020-21 season, and fans certainly hope the new season doesn’t follow a similar path in this regard.

With James currently out, the Lakers will have to rely heavily on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. These two will try to lead the team to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers this Saturday.

