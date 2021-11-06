Another Google app hits 10 billion downloads on the Play Store

Google is known as the record holder in the number of downloads of apps on the Play Store and, today (5), another of its apps reached a memorable milestone: the Google Maps, the giant’s location and maps service, has passed 10 billion installations in the native shop of the Android.

Like many other apps in the Google ecosystem, Maps is a “factory installed” app on the Android phone — which has certainly contributed to its popularity. There are few competitors with the same quality and range of features in the segment, and one of its biggest competitors, Apple Maps, is not yet available as an app for the Robozinho System.

In the 10 billion reached, native installations are not counted (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Even so, it’s not possible to fully deny the merits of Google Maps. The tool receives frequent improvements and is able to deliver quality information even in cities that are not so well known — a feat that is also provided by its popularity, of course. If you’re lost, then Maps will probably help to give you some light.

Maps Go is the “lightweight” version of the app

Maps also has a “little brother”, Google Maps Go, which alone is a huge success — it alone has accumulated more than 500 million downloads. The app is built to run on cheap cell phones, weaker in performance, so it gives up some of the features and fluff of the full version.

With 10 billion downloads, Maps enters the select group of programs from Play Store with such a large amount of installations. Next to it are Google Play Services and YouTube, the two most downloaded apps from the Android store. Therefore, it is the third app to reach the highest number of users.

Have you collaborated with these 10 billion Google Maps downloads? If you don’t already have it, just download it from the Play Store — or help Maps Go hit the first billion in the Android, also. And, of course, you can use the app on iOS by downloading it via the App Store.