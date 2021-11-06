ANP determines that gas stations display prices with only 2 decimal places and release fuel delivery – Economy

The price of fuels in the posts will be presented with only two digits after the comma after determining the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released on Thursday, 4. The delivery of fuels was also regulated.

The measure was submitted to public consultation and hearing and had been discussed by the ANP since 2018, after the truck drivers’ strike. At the time, the agency adopted a set of exceptional and temporary flexibility measures, in order to guarantee supply.

With a deadline for entry into force of 180 days after the publication of the resolution, the measure determines that the prices per liter of all automotive fuels sold are presented by stations with two decimal places, instead of the current three places, in the price panel and in metering pumps.

Another change is the regulation of fuel delivery. The activity may be carried out with specific authorization from the ANP and, at this time, it will be restricted to hydrated ethanol and C gasoline.

To join the program, the station must be up to date with the ANP Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC) and delivery must be made within the limits of the municipality where the retailer authorized by the ANP is located.

It was also decided to change the so-called tutelage of loyalty to the flag. The new rules determine that the retailer must inform each metering pump, in a prominent and easily visible way, the CNPJ, the corporate name or the trade name of the distributor that supplies the respective automotive fuel.

If you choose to display the trademark of a fuel distributor and sell fuel from other suppliers, you must display, in the fuel identification, the trade name of the suppliers. / BRAZILIAN AGENCY