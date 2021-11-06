Areia Branca Salt Terminal leased for R$100,000 for the next 25 years | large northern river

The Areia Branca Salt Terminal (Tersab) was leased for R$ 100,000 by the Intersal Consortium, which will operate it for the next 25 years. Investments will be in the order of R$164 million over this period.

The auction was promoted by the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

According to Companhia Docas Do Rio Grande do Norte (Codern), the terminal’s handling capacity will go from 2 million tons per year to 6 million.

The terminal, which is better known as Porto-Ilha de Areia Branca, is managed by Codern and is located in the Atlantic Ocean, 14 km from the coast of Areia Branca and 330 km from Natal.

Porto-Ilha was inaugurated on March 1, 1974 and the first operation took place on September 4 of that year.

Destined for the handling and storage of bulk mineral solids, especially sea salt, Tersab has an area of ​​35,114m². The expected movement is 69.3 million tons in 25 years.

According to Codern, at this first moment more than 3,000 jobs will be created and over the 25 years there will be more than 100,000 in the entire production chain of the salt industry.

“An old aspiration of Codern is realized today and will bring investments in the order of R$ 164 million, which will optimize the entire salt production chain in Rio Grande do Norte. This production chain has about 70,000 people between direct and indirect “, said Ulisses Danilo Silva Almeida.

This Friday (5th) was also leased a space of 71 thousand square meters (MAC13) for the movement and storage of sugar at the Port of Maceió (AL), which was represented by the administrator Dagoberto Omena. There will be R$59 million in investments.

“We are happy to be bringing adequate infrastructure for two important activities in the country: salt, in Rio Grande do Norte, and sugar, in Alagoas,” said the National Secretary of Ports and Waterway Transport (SNPTA), Diogo Piloni.