Athlete from Fluminense has a pulmonary infection and is hospitalized in serious condition

Ian Matos, 32, from Pará, is going through a very complicated moment. Olympic athlete in diving and Fluminense is hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro with a serious lung infection. As his family lives far away, friends promote a virtual kitty so that his mother and brothers can be with him during treatment. The goal is to raise R$ 10 thousand.

Giovanna Pedroso, Ian’s club partner at Fluminense, reported on social networks the state of health of the Olympic athlete and publicized the cow. Artur Nory, Olympic medalist gymnast and world champion, and other athletes also shared the request for help. Ian participated in the 2016 Olympic Games.

“Hey guys, Ian is an Olympic diving athlete. Born in Belém, he came to Rio to pursue his career as an athlete here! Today Ian is hospitalized with a serious lung infection. Because of this, his sister and mother came from Belém to Rio to be closer to him. But they need help with the expenses, food, transport and everything else. So we decided to create this kitty!! Any help is welcome! wrote Giovanna.

Ian Matos has already represented the Brazilian team for the sport and participated in the World Water Sports (2015 and 2017), World Cup (2016), Pan American Games (2011, 2015 and 2019), South American Games (2010 and 2014) and the Rio 2016 Olympics.