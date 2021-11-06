Athlete from Fluminense is hospitalized with lung infection and is in serious condition | Sport



Presidente Manoel Schwartz Stadium, in Laranjeiras – Reproduction

Presidente Manoel Schwartz Stadium, in Laranjeirasreproduction

Published 11/05/2021 2:23 PM

Rio – Olympic athlete Ian Matos is hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro for complications from a serious lung infection. The 32-year-old from Pará, who competed in diving at the 2016 Olympic Games, has no family in the state. Therefore, a virtual kitty created by friends of the jumper estimates the goal of R$ 10 thousand so that Ian’s brothers and mother can be with him during the treatment.

Giovanna Pedroso, Ian’s club partner at Fluminense, reported on social networks the state of health of the Olympic athlete and publicized the cow. Artur Nory, Olympic medalist gymnast and world champion, and other athletes also shared the request for help.

“Hi guys, Ian is an Olympic diving athlete. Born in Belém, he came to Rio to pursue his career as an athlete here! Today Ian is hospitalized with a serious lung infection. Because of that his sister and mother came from Belém to Rio in order to be closer to him. But they need help to cover the expenses, food, transport and everything else. So we decided to create this cow!! Any help is welcome!”, wrote Gioavana.

Ian Matos has already represented the Brazilian team for the sport and participated in the World Water Sports (2015 and 2017), World Cup (2016), Pan American Games (2011, 2015 and 2019), South American Games (2010 and 2014) and the Rio 2016 Olympics.