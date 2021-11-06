Athletico does his last training session before the preview of the Sudamericana final, against Bragantino, for the Brazilian | athletico-pr

Athletico performs the last training session in Curitiba before boarding to catch Bragantino, at the Brazilian Nationals. Alberto Valentim and the athletes do a job at CT do Caju this Saturday morning and, as a result, will travel to Bragança, in the interior of São Paulo, for the duel of the 30th round.

The preview of the South American final against Bragantino will be at Nabi Abi Chedid, this Sunday, at 4 pm

Amidst the marathon of games that runs until mid-December, Hurricane performed again on Friday and trained in the morning. Alberto Valentim conducted a small field activity.

This Saturday, Athletico players do a light activity. Alberto uses the scarce time between games just to adjust some details in the team.

Hurricane will have at least three changes in the starting lineup. The news should be defender Zé Ivaldo, attacking midfielder Jader and center forward Bissoli.

The trio will replace the defender Nicolas Hernández, the attacking midfielder David Terans and the center forward Renato Kayzer, that are suspended.

The probable Athletico has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Bissoli and Jader.

With 35 points and in 14th place, Hurricane is closer to the Z-4 ​​(five points) than the G-6 (nine points). The distance to Cuiabá, ninth in a possible G-9, is four points.

The athletic team lives with a fast of six games without winning in Serie A, with two draws and four defeats.

