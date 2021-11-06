Athletico lineup: Pedro Rocha returns and should start against Bragantino | athletico-pr

Athletico should have Pedro Rocha as a starter in this Sunday’s match, against Bragantino. The preview of the final of the Sudamericana, valid for the 30th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, takes place at 4 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium.
Pedro Rocha takes charge of the attack to replace David Terans, suspended with a third yellow card.
Terans won’t be Athletico’s only new addition to the match. Defender Nicolás Hernández and center forward Renato Kayzer also received the third yellow card against Flamengo and do not play against Bragantino.
The replacements chosen by Alberto Valentim are Zé Ivaldo and Bissoli.
The probable Athletico has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Bissoli and Pedro Rocha.
With 35 points and in 14th place, Hurricane is closer to the Z-4 (five points) than the G-6 (nine points). The distance to Cuiabá, ninth in a possible G-9, is four points.
The athletic team lives with a fast of six games without winning in Serie A, with two draws and four defeats.
Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️
- Bragantino x Athletic: 11/7, Sunday, 4 pm – Nabi Abi Chedid
- Athletic x Ceará: 11/10, Wednesday, 6:30 pm – Download
- International x Athletic: 11/13, Saturday, 7 pm – Beira Rio
- Athletico x Atlético-MG: 11/16, Tuesday, 6:30 pm – Download
- Bragantino x Athletic: 11/20, Saturday, 5 pm – Centenary (South American)
- São Paulo x Athletic: 11/24, Wednesday, 9:30 pm – Morumbi