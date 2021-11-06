Atlético-MG and América-MG overcome crashes, maintain high in the Brazilian Nationals and make a classic of the best of the returno | soccer

Atlético-MG and América-MG started the Brazilian Championship in search of opposite goals. Practically tied in the second half of the competition, the two teams overcame crashes, established sprints and came closer to achieving the goals depending on what were the last ten rounds. This Sunday, at 4 pm, they face off at Mineirão, for the 30th round.

Despite the difference of 24 points and eight positions in the Brasileirão table, Atlético-MG and América-MG are experiencing very similar moments in the competition. With 20 and 19 points, Galo and Coelho are, respectively, the teams with the highest accumulated scores in the ten rounds of the second round.

Campaigns that, of course, gave tranquility to both teams at the Brazilian Nationals. In the first half of the competition (considering the victory over Grêmio, for the 19th round), Atlético had 42 points and was the leader with a four advantage over Palmeiras. The 20 added in return made Galo open ten for Verdão. Flamengo, with two games in hand (still in the turn), can go to second place and be six behind Alvinegro.

1 of 2 Éverson, from Atlético-MG and Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG, are essential for their clubs — Photo: Infoesporte Éverson, from Atlético-MG and Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG, are essential for their clubs — Photo: Infoesporte

America, on the other hand, in ten rounds of the returno, the same score they won in the entire round. The team finished the first half of the competition in the relegation zone, started in the last ten games and is in ninth place, opening eight ahead of Z-4. Despite dreaming of international competitions, Coelho’s main objective is to remain in the elite.

The club showed the strength of the entire football project at the start of the second round. Even suffering the important loss of Vagner Mancini, who opted to leave to take over Grêmio, the team continued well. Since then, they have scored four points in direct confrontations (against Bahia and Santos) and beat Fortaleza, which is in the G-4.

2 of 2 Galo and Coelho compete for the derby this Sunday at 4 pm — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Rooster and Coelho compete in the derby this Sunday, at 4 pm — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

On the athletic side, a demonstration of the strength of the cast, good physical and psychological preparation. Even playing twice a week and having been eliminated in the semifinals of the Libertadores at the end of September, Galo remained firm in the Brasileirão and managed to get ahead of his opponents for the title.