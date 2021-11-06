Atlético-MG recognizes “error in strategy”, and apologizes to partners who were unable to buy tickets | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG went public with an apology to the partner-fans who were unable to buy tickets for the derby against América-MG, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. With the high expectations surrounding the game, entries sold out in less than three hours .

In a statement, the club acknowledged that it “was wrong in the strategy” adopted for the sale of tickets. For Sunday, partner-fans in the Black and Forte Avenger categories (the two most expensive), in addition to having the privilege of buying first, could purchase two additional tickets.

As sales quickly sold out, members in the White and Silver categories didn’t even have a chance to try to attend the game.

Atlético-MG should play for more than 60,000 people at Mineirão, this Sunday

“The Rooster recognizes that he was wrong in the strategy and informs that, from the next match, partners of the Black and Strong and Avenger categories will be able to buy only one additional ticket”, says the excerpt of the note.

Atlético does not inform exactly the amount of tickets made available, but the expectation is for a public close to 61 thousand people in Mineirão for the match this Sunday, at 4 pm.

It is worth remembering that only the Atleticans will be present in the stands, since the City Hall of Belo Horizonte does not allow games with visiting fans to be held.

It will be Galo’s second game as home team since the capital’s city hall allowed the city’s stadiums to receive 100% of their capacity. In front of Grêmio, this Wednesday, 56,624 people were at Mineirão. The team’s second largest audience at the stadium since the renovation, in 2013.

Rooster recognizes that he made a mistake in the strategy and informs that, as of the next match, members of the Black and Strong and Avenger categories will be able to buy only one additional ticket.