Auction Winning Companies Rush to Put 5G on the Street – Economy

BRASILIA – With the end of the dispute for frequencies in the auction of 5G, telecommunications companies are now entering a new race: who will be the first to offer the new technology. According to the notice, the deadline for offering the signal in the 27 capitals is July 31, 2022, but they can anticipate that date.

the president of Algar Telecom, Jean Carlos Borges, said he wants to offer the new technology as soon as possible. The company, with a strong presence in the Minas triangle, won seven blocks in three frequencies. As it is still necessary to “clean” the 3.5 GHz band (main of 5G), to avoid interference from channels transmitted by satellite dishes, the company expects to start offering the service in the 2.3 GHz band. We will do everything to make this happen this year.”

Responsible for some of the most aggressive bids in the auction, Claro also wants to lead the 5G race. “We already have something cocked,” said the president of clear, Jose Felix. Like Algar, Claro sees in the 2.3 GHz band a chance to get ahead of its competitors.

THE TIM it bets on the 3.5 GHz band to launch 5G, and says it waits for the completion of the cleaning of the band to offer the service. “Once the band is released, the 5G will be live. From an industrial point of view, everything is ready”, said the Vice President of Regulatory and Institutional Affairs of TIM, Mario Girassole.

THE Alive, which purchased four blocks in the 2.3 GHz band and two in the 3.5 GHz band, focused its interest in expanding the offer of services in the North, Midwest and Southeast. In a note, it also talks about speeding up the service.

The executive president of Connections, Ferrari landmarks, said consumers will still live with 4G for many years. According to the notice’s schedule, some locations will have the new technology only in 2029.

a little below expectations

Classified by the government as the largest telecommunications auction in Latin America, the dispute for the implementation of 5G technology in Brazil, concluded on Friday, generated R$ 47.2 billion. Lots were auctioned in the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, 2.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands, which will make the winning companies both offer the new technology and reinforce the 4G signal in the country.

The final number of the auction, which lasted two days, was a little lower than the government’s initial expectation, as not all lots were sold. The balance initially forecast was R$49.7 billion. Even so, of the blocks that received offers, an average premium (amount greater than the minimum price) of 211.7% was recorded in the concession value paid by the companies – a number positively evaluated by the government and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

the minister of communications, Fabio Faria, stated that the dispute “exceeded all expectations”. “We are sure that all the amounts collected will be converted into improvements”, he said.

Competition

Faria also highlighted the new companies that will make their debut in the mobile telephony sector from the auction. Of 10 new companies that submitted proposals, six took at least one batch. They are Brisanet, the 5G Sul Consortium, Cloud2u, Winity II Telecom, Neko Serviços de Comunicações Entertainment and Fly Link.

With this movement, the government hopes that the telephone market will become more competitive in Brazil, with better prices offered and quality of service. Currently, Claro, Vivo and Tim concentrate a large part of the sector. Even with the new competitors, the three big companies managed, with the auction, to maintain themselves in leadership positions by offering winning bids in national and important lots for the new 5G technology.

Among the winning companies’ commitments is the service of all municipal offices with 5G technology. Within that, 1,174 municipalities with more than 30,000 inhabitants will have at least three providers. The other 4,396 cities with less than 30,000 inhabitants will have at least one service provider.

Also among the obligations are the offering of 4G on 1,185 stretches of highways, totaling 31,000 kilometers, in addition to the injection of R$3.1 billion to promote connectivity in schools.

no offer

Despite the assessed success, some lots did not receive a bid at the auction. In total, 45 were auctioned, of which 120 were actually tendered. According to Anatel, 63 were disabled due to the sale or non-sale of other lots.

Values ​​and winners

700 MHz

Amount paid: BRL 1.4 billion

Agio: 806%

Winner: winity

2.3 GHz

Amount paid: BRL 2.4 billion

Agio: 270%

Winners: Of course, Tim, Vivo, Brisanet and Algar

3.5 GHz

Amount paid: BRL 3.268 billion

Agio: 164%

Winners: Claro Vivo, Tim, Sercomtel, Brisanet, 5G Sul Consortium, Cloud2u and Algar

26GHz

Amount paid: BRL 352.8 million

Agio: two%

Winners: Claro, Vivo, Tim (regional and national), Algar, Fylink, Neko

Questions and answers

What is the difference in download and upload speed on 5G and 4G?

It is estimated that, at its maximum potential, 5G technology is capable of achieving a download speed of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps). This means that a task that takes around 20 seconds on 4G can only take 2 seconds on 5G.

What is latency and how does it change everything?

To have a good internet connection, it is not enough for it to be fast, it must also have a low latency. Latency is the technical term to identify the response time of a network, from the moment a user makes a request (such as accessing a page or downloading a file). The latency of a 4G network is around 50 milliseconds (ms). The expected latency for 5G networks is 1 ms. Meanwhile, the average human brain reaction time for an image, for example, is 10 ms.

Will I need a new cell phone?

Yes. Each cell phone has a specific part to access the internet, called a modem. 5G modems are coming to cell phones, but they still make the devices more expensive – the simplest models, from China’s Xiaomi, cost around US$ 500. Most devices are still around US$ 1,000. It is a value, however, that should drop with the popularization of these networks.