Augmented reality project recreates extinct wild animals – Época Negócios

Baiji dolphin was declared functionally extinct in 2006 (Photo: Sebastian Koseda)

Worldwide, the number of wildlife it is decreasing. Nearly two-thirds have been lost in the last 50 years, according to a recent report by the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature). Now, some species already considered extinct, like the baiji dolphin, are being brought back to life – just not literally, but as an experience of augmented reality.

According to CNN, the project “The Zoo of Extinct Animals”, started in 2020 by creative director Sebastian Koseda, allows you to observe and interact with 3D representations of wild animals that no longer exist through a lens.

The animals shown have gone extinct in the last 20 years due to human activity and, through this work, Koseda aims to “raise awareness and show what we’ve already lost as a call to action – to make a change”.

The baiji, for example, is a type of river dolphin native to the Yangtze River and neighboring Qiantang River in China. It was declared functionally extinct in 2006, and was last seen in November 2001. The main causes of its disappearance are believed to be habitat degradation and local fishing.

Koseda’s project will initially focus on five species: in addition to baiji, the Pyrenees ibex, West African black rhino, Formosan cloud leopard and Caribbean monk seal. The lenses for the first two have already been released, and the one for the rhinoceros should be completed within the next six months.

To develop the animal models, work is being carried out in partnership with researchers at University College London. They first have to find the pictures of the animals and then create the 3D models.

The author of “The Zoo of Extinct Animals” is not the only one using technology to visualize creatures that have disappeared from the planet. France-based SAOLA Studio has partnered with the National Museum of Natural History in Paris and is using augmented reality to revive 11 species that are extinct or close to extinction, in a project called “Revivre”.

Other than that, in 2016, Google Arts & Culture partnered with more than 50 natural history institutions to create virtual reality experiences with dinosaurs.

