Austria determines ‘lockdown’ for non-vaccinated against covid-19 – 11/06/2021

The Austrian government announced that it will determine a “lockdown” for all unvaccinated people from next Monday (8). As a result, those who refuse to be immunized will no longer have access to restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, sports activities and cultural events.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg justified the measure with the sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases in the country, which registered 9,388 infections in the last 24-hour period. “When we get into the car, we put on the seat belt, the anti-covid vaccine is our belt,” said the politician.

The measure provides that those who are not immunized will be able to leave the house only in exceptional cases, such as to make essential purchases or go to work. People who cannot be vaccinated, such as children under 12 years old, for whom there is not yet an approved vaccine are not included in the rule.

This group will not be able to ski and will no longer have access to the lifts. In addition, unvaccinated people will not be able to access hospitals and nursing homes as visitors.

The government also mandates the mandatory use of anti-covid masks in stores, museums and libraries. In Austria, the vaccination campaign has been taking place slowly for some time, with only 63.1% of the population immunized.

Schallenberg quoted Pope Francis as calling vaccination “an act of love.” The Health Minister, Wolfgang Mueckstein, asked the Austrians to be vaccinated against the flu as well.

“We are facing a wave and we need to be ready,” he said, harshly criticizing “politicians who spread false news.”