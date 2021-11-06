Avaí fans pay homage to Marília Mendonça in the Serie B game; watch

Before the kickoff, the Avaiana fans held a minute of silence in memory of the singer. At half-time, the song “Whose fault is it?” played on the stadium’s sound system and was accompanied by the fans. Listen above:
Clubs mourn the singer’s loss
Flamengo, Marília Mendonça’s favorite team, regretted the singer’s death this Friday (5).
“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo deeply regrets the death of the red-black singer Marília Mendonça, victim of an air accident in Minas Gerais. Much strength to family, friends and fans at this sad moment. Rest in peace, Marília”, published the club.
Several other clubs also honored the “Queen of Suffering” on social media. Look here.
Video: fans mourn the loss of singer Marília Mendonça
understand the accident
the country singer Marília Mendonça died this Friday (5) at 26 years old. The artist was rescued lifeless after a plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The aircraft, which was carrying the artist and four other passengers, crashed around 3:20 pm into a watercourse.
The plane took off from Goiânia (GO) to Caratinga (MG), where Marilia would have a presentation tonight.
The aircraft is a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, with the prefix PT-ONJ, and had a capacity for six passengers. According to the system of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the airworthiness status of the plane was normal and the operation was allowed for air taxi.
Remember the career of Marilia Mendonça
Marilia Dias Mendonça was born on July 22, 1995 in Cristianópolis, Goiás. The artist began her musical career still in her childhood, at the age of 12, as a composer — she writes lyrics for sertanejos such as wesley naughty, Jorge & Matthew and Matheus & Kauan.
In 2016, she released her first album, “Marilia Mendonça: Ao Vivo”, recorded in São Paulo (SP). The album features songs such as “Infiel” and “Alô Porteiro”, which established Marilia as the “queen of suffering”.
“Overcome”, “Everyone Will Suffer”, “Graveto” and “Whose Fault Is It?” are some of the hits of the singer.
The singer won the Latin Grammy for Best Sertaneja Music Album in 2019 with the album “Todos os Cantos”, a musical project marked by performances by the artist in all capitals of the country and which was recorded in a documentary by the platform. streaming Globoplay.
Personal life
Marilia Mendonça gave birth Leo, his only child, on December 16, 2019. The boy is the result of a relationship with the country singer Murilo Huff. They started dating in 2017; the relationship, marked by “comings and goings”, came to an end in September of this year.