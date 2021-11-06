Avaí fans sing Marília Mendonça at half-time; Look

Avaí and the fans who attended the Estádio da Ressacada tonight paid homage to the singer Marília Mendonça, in the 1-1 draw between the team from Santa Catarina and Vitória, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

During the break of the match in the Ressacada, the stadium’s sound system played the song ‘Whose fault is it?’. The fans then turned on their cell phone flashlights and staged a beautiful tribute to the singer, who died at the age of 26 in a plane crash in Minas Gerais.

The clash between CSA and Remo, at Estádio Rei Pelé, also greeted the singer’s memory. In the final stretch of the game, the fans had a minute of silence and gave a round of applause for the artist.

In the match between Flamengo and Atlético-GO, held at Maracanã for the Brazilian Series A, the fans had a minute of silence while a photo of the singer appeared on the screens of Maracanã. The Dragon entered the field with a bow symbolizing mourning. Marília was a Flamengo fan and was born in Goiás.