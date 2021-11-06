Aven Colony is the free game of the week on the Epic Games Store

It can be redeemed free of charge until November 11th

The month of November is starting and we have a new free game to be redeemed on Epic Games Store, the title this time is the Aven Colony, a game developed by Mothership Entertainment where you need to colonize a new planet called Aven Prime, the title was originally launched in 2017 and can be redeemed for free at the Epic Games until the day November 11 at 12:00 GMT.

Aven Prime is an alien planet that is located light years from Earth, and you are responsible for commanding the first extrasolar colonization of humanity, you will need to face all the challenges that a totally unknown planet can offer. The planet has several different biomes that include deserts, tundras and jungles. Check out a trailer for Aven Colony.

Interested in the game? Check below what are the minimum and recommended specs to play it on your computer.

Minimum requirements



Operating System: Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 3.3GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 25GB

Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD 7850

Recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD A10-7850k

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 25GB

Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 980 with 4GB of VRAM or AMD Radeon R9 390X



Aven Colony is published by team17 and can be redeemed free of charge via Epic Games Store until next Thursday, November 11th, at 12pm Brasília time, next week to Epic Games will offer the Epic Season Four Pack from Rogue Company.

Source: Epic Games