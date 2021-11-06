Azul wants to buy Latam. It’s possible?

Earlier last week, Azul CEO John Rodgerson announced again that he wants to buy Latam. This time, however, he did not speak of acquiring only the company’s operation in Brazil, but of the entire South American group, which is headquartered in Chile.

This aggressive stance of trying to acquire a larger company at a time of its weakness arouses the attention of market observers and raises doubts about the possibility of the deal being completed. And it is not the first time that this will has been expressed, being public since the beginning of this year.

Although it is going through a restructuring process in the United States (Chapter 11, similar to the bankruptcy in Brazil) due to problems faced since before the pandemic, Latam hopes to end 2021 with the operation in Brazil at almost the same level as 2019.

Along with this, Jerome Cadier, CEO of Latam Brasil, criticized the harassment made by Azul saying that the company is not for sale and that the rival defends a monopoly. But, if Azul’s plan goes ahead, what would this new company look like?

Largest airline multinational in Latin America

Latam Airbus A320-200 plane Image: Disclosure

To be able to buy Latam, Azul would have to talk to the company’s creditors in the United States. Then, it would have to have authorization from regulatory bodies in several countries, including Brazil.

Through this, the new company would become the largest aviation multinational in Latin America, with more than 480 aircraft. In 2019, Latam had around 325 aircraft in its fleet (172 only in the Brazilian operation that year), and Azul, in 2020, had 157 aircraft.

Even with the fluctuations caused by the pandemic, if added together, all the planes would form the largest fleet in Latin America. They would also be the largest airline in terms of number of employees, adding approximately 28,000 Latam workers to 11,000 Azul, totaling approximately 40,000 employees spread across at least six countries across the Americas.

The combined routes would exceed 270 destinations, 141 of which only belong to the Latam group. Azul, despite the pandemic, inaugurated unprecedented flights that it did not operate before the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Brazil

Azul wants to acquire Latam’s operation not only in Brazil, but across the continent Image: Disclosure

In number of flights only within Brazil, Azul was the largest company in 2020, with 36% of the market, followed by Gol, with a 30% share, and by Latam, with 26% of flights performed in 2020.

However, in the total number of paid passengers transported, the two companies fall in position, losing ground to Gol, which held 35.9% of the market (16.219 million transported passengers). Latam and Azul snapped up a share of 32.1% and 31.1% of this segment, respectively.

In comparison, the Avianca group, which has a strong operation in Colombia, had 146 aircraft in its fleet in 2020, and is also undergoing a restructuring process arising from Chapter 11 in the United States. In all, the group transported around 8 million passengers in 2020, compared to 28.3 million from the Latam group (14.5 million in domestic operations in Brazil only) and 14 million from Azul in the same period.

It’s viable?

For Marcos José Barbieri Ferreira, economist and professor at Unicamp (State University of Campinas, SP) and a specialist in the aeronautical sector, the acquisition is not impossible, but it is still only in the field of speculation. With the operation, Azul would become a continental-scale company operated from Brazil, unlike Latam, which today is headquartered in Chile.

“It is not improbable, that it is impossible to materialize. But it cannot be taken for granted. It would be more advantageous for Azul, which would become the largest airline in South America and would become one of the largest in the world.”

Marcos Barbieri, professor at Unicamp

Barbieri also points out that, if the eventual bankruptcy appears on Latam’s horizon, the company’s creditors will certainly prefer the sale to another company, such as Latam.

Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos, also believes in the possibility of this purchase, but that this is a slow process. “In general, it is a very complex decision, which is in the hands of creditors. It is not possible to nail it yet, as it can take a long time, even years. Regarding the possible acquisition of the domestic operation, I see it as possible, yes, purchase of Latam, but, observing from afar, these Chapter 11 processes in New York tend to be long and this one does not seem to be any different,” says the analyst.

“The question remains regarding Latam’s strength, which focuses on international travel, which were the ones that suffered the most in the pandemic. What is her potential to withstand? For how much longer can she withstand the blow she suffered?”

Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Investimentos

Competition affected?

Cade may have to analyze the possible purchase of Latam by Azul Image: Reproduction

The purchase of the company would also have to pass through the scrutiny of various bodies that regulate competition, such as Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) in Brazil. However, for Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Investimentos, this would be punctual, since both companies have varied routes and business models, with practically no overlapping routes to make it difficult to compete with other companies.

For Barbieri, the trend is, in fact, market concentration, with fewer companies existing, with only a few surviving.

“There will be a trend of market concentration, which is already happening with the pandemic. The strongest are surviving and getting bigger. If this purchase operation takes place, it will go in the same direction as the global trend”

Marcos Barbieri, professor at Unicamp

About the decrease in the number of existing companies and the risk to competition, the professor says that this is not a problem. “The competition is not necessarily based on the number of companies in the market, as this economy can be an oligopoly, with few companies dominating a sector. And, in aviation, despite being a dynamic market, it is not possible to have many companies at the same time. time due to the high costs involved,” says Barbieri.

deadlines

Latam has until November 26 to present its judicial reorganization plan to its creditors, a date defined after successive postponements. The decision on a sale is concentrated in the hands of creditors and companies that lease (kind of lease) the planes, to which the company also owes money.

Azul must wait for the disclosure of the company’s recovery plan to make its proposal. Meanwhile, with the purchase declarations, the company can make Latam’s recovery work more difficult. This is because Latam is obliged to present a proposal that is more attractive to creditors than the sale to Azul.

