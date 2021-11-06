Back to the Guild? Renato Portaluppi already has a replacement at Flamengo

Flamengo already knows who will be the replacement for Renato Portaluppi. Although he is a finalist for the Libertadores, the poor results in the Brasileirão and the drop in the Copa do Brasil from a rout put the coach on a tightrope. The information is from the News Contests website.

Mancini opens his mouth and reveals who really climbs Grêmio

Kannemann’s return makes Grêmio’s defeat to Inter unlikely

GreNal 434: Grêmio’s likely squad against Internacional

Grêmio never lost to Internacional with this refereeing team

If the team loses the Libertadores to Palmeiras, it is likely that the coach will be dismissed as soon as the club returns to Rio de Janeiro. So, the most quoted name to replace Renato is the Portuguese André Villas-Boas, a technician who calls the attention of the rubro-negra board.

The Portuguese would hardly take over in 2021, he would probably wait for the start of the new season to come to Brazil. It is worth remembering that in 2019 the team won the Libertadores and the Brasileirão with Jorge Jesus, giving Liverpool some work in the final of the Club World Cup.

Renato Portaluppi back to Grêmio?

If he is dismissed by Flamengo and the tricolor stays in Serie A, there will certainly be fans asking for the idol’s return. However, there is no movement at this time towards this return.

His name was even considered at the time Felipão was hired. Renato Portaluppi was still free on the market, but management chose not to follow this path.

The coach practically ruled the club, from choices to negotiations for signings. However, since his departure, the team collapsed and spent the entire Brasileirão 2021 in the relegation zone.

Renato started very well at Flamengo, thrashing several teams, but little by little the sand castle was falling. He saw his team take 4-0 from Inter in Maracanã and even lost 3-0 from Athletico-PR, also at home.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Alexandre Vidal