Bagnaia beats Quartararo by 0s001 and leads third training session in Portimão

MotoGP already has a new champion, but the dispute between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo remains intense even in free practice. In the third session for the Algarve GP, it was the Italian’s turn to overcome his rival and set the best time, with 1min39s202, the best time of the weekend so far.

Fourth, they struggled throughout the session, but was just 0.001 behind Ducati. Joan Mir again walked well, led a good part of the TL3, but took third place, with a 0s025 disadvantage to the leader.

Jack Miller finished fourth, followed by Álex Márquez. Franco Morbidelli was sixth, accompanied by Álex Rins, Pol Espargaró, Luca Marini and Jorge Martín, closing the top-10 and the group that guaranteed a direct place to the Q2 of the classification.

MotoGP accelerates again this Saturday (6), from 11:10 am (Brasilia time), for the classification of the Algarve GP, in Portimão. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

How was the third MotoGP training session in Portimão:

The MotoGP day started with low temperatures despite the sun on the Portuguese circuit. The thermometers marked 16°C at the start of the third free practice, with only 19°C on the asphalt, but the strong winds seemed to be the challenge in Portimão. As soon as the green light appeared, the peloton gradually left the pits to feel the conditions of the track.

In search of a spot in Q2, Jorge Martín started the session, with 1min42s407, followed by Álex Rins and Fabio Quartararo. Even so, the Pramac driver still didn’t have enough time to advance in the standings.

Then, it was Joan Mir’s turn to take the lead, with 1min41s159, accompanied by teammate Rins, forming a Suzuki double in the lead of the TL3.

Francesco Bagnaia also showed his strength and scored 1min40s842 to take the lead in the session. For a short time, as he was quickly overtaken by Franco Morbidelli, 0s255 faster.

Pecco responded and resumed the lead, with 1min40s198, slower than that obtained in the sessions on Friday. Fabio Quartararo also improved and jumped to second.

The new MotoGP champion continued to improve and scored 1min40s098 to take first place, 0s150 ahead of his Ducati rival. Then it was Mir’s turn to improve and move up to second.

And Mir continued at a strong pace, scored 1min39s586 and took the lead in the session with a 0s462 advantage over Quartararo. Further back, Luca Marini surprised and jumped to fourth place in the session.

With 16 minutes to go, Takaaki Nakagami finally appeared in the session and jumped into second place. Meanwhile, running at home, Miguel Oliveira was in the last place in the session.

In the final minutes, Yamaha reacted. Quartararo again took the lead in the session, with 1min39s514. Fellow Morbidelli moved up to third, just 0.095 behind.

Bagnaia appeared again at the end and clocked 1min39s202, just 0s001 faster than his Yamaha rival. Mir tried another quick lap but couldn’t improve and took third. Jack Miller still managed to jump to fourth and Álex Márquez appeared in fifth in the final seconds.

MotoGP 2021, Algarve GP, Portimão, Free Practice 3:

1 F BAGNAIA Ducati 1:39,202 two F QUARTARARO Yamaha 1:39,203 +0.001 3 J MIR Suzuki 1:39,227 +0.025 4 J MILLER Ducati 1:39,362 +0.160 5 TO MARQUEZ Honda LCR 1:39,375 +0.173 6 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha 1:39,476 +0.274 7 THE KIDNEYS Suzuki 1:39,550 +0.348 8 P ESPARGARÓ Honda 1:39,552 +0.350 9 L MARINI Avintia VR46 Ducati 1:39,580 +0.378 10 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati 1:39,663 +0.461 11 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR 1:39,668 +0.466 12 I LECUONE Tech3 KTM 1:39,883 +0.681 13 AND BASTIANINI Avintia Ducati 1:39,936 +0.734 14 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati 1:39,995 +0.793 15 M OLIVEIRA KTM 1:40,061 +0.859 16 D PETRUCCI Tech3 KTM 1:40.207 +1,005 17 V ROSSI SRT Yamaha 1:40.213 +1,011 18 B BINDER KTM 1:40.213 +1,011 19 S BRADL Honda 1:40,282 +1,080 20 THE DOVIZIOSO SRT Yamaha 1:40,364 +1,162 21 M VIÑALES Aprilia Gresini 1:40,616 +1,414 22 THE ESPARGARÓ Aprilia Gresini 1:40,826 +1,624