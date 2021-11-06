Bagnaia flies in Portimão and takes fifth consecutive pole in MotoGP

RISE IN MINIMUM AGE IS NECESSARY REACTION TO MOTORCYCLING TRAGEDIES | GP at 10

The fight for pole-position in the Algarve GP seemed to be fought by Fabio Quartararo and Franceso Bagnaia. But the truth is that the Italian, who scored a time of 1min38s725, was not threatened at the end of the qualifying session by the world champion and secured his fifth consecutive pole of the season.

Behind him came Jack Miller, who had great pace over the weekend, and Joan Mir to close the top-3. Next were Jorge Martín, Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaró.

Francesco Bagnaia made a great comeback at the end of training (Photo: Ducati)

Season champion Fabio Quartararo failed to make a good lap at the end of the session, seeing his rival Bagnaia take the lead. He was then left with only seventh position. The top-10 was closed: Álex Márquez, Franco Morbidelli and Iker Lecuona.

MotoGP picks up again this Sunday (7), from 10 am (GMT), for the Algarve GP, in Portimão. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

TL4: Bagnaia struggles to beat Quartararo in last free practice

The training started with strong sun in Portimão, but low temperatures, in the range of 20°C and only 28°C on the asphalt. As soon as the green light appeared, everyone headed out onto the track.

Francesco Bagnaia quickly took the lead, but was soon overtaken by Johann Zarco, with 1min40s315. Fabio Quartararo went to third. Pol Espargaró was not so lucky. The Honda rider crashed at turn 1, but got up well and went back quickly to get his spare bike in the pits.

Afterwards, Zarco improved even more and made 1min40s096. Quartararo jumped to second place. Further back, Álex Márquez went to fourth and Miguel Oliveira, running at home, went to seventh place. Bagnaia reacted and scored 1min39s976, taking the lead. Quartararo followed his rival and was just 0s022 behind, in second place.

When no one expected any changes in the standings, Iker Lecuona clocked a 1min39s836 and made the best lap of the session. Then, with 1min39s725, Zarco returned to lead the training.

In the final minute, Pecco again put Ducati on top, this time with 1min39s665. Luca Marini also evolved and moved up to third. And nobody else improved, with the checkered flag ending the last free practice.

Q1: Zarco confirms good pace and advances followed by Lecuona

The training started with Iker Lecuona taking the lead, with 1min39s923, just 0s001 ahead of Aleix Espargaró.

Brad Binder was the first victim of classification. The South African slipped in the first sector of the track, fell and got crossed on the Portimão track.

Soon after, Aleix improved his time again and made 1min39s464. Miguel Oliveira, running at home, moved up to second place.

Brad Binder crashed early in Q1 (Video: MotoGP)

Johann Zarco did well in TL4 and followed suit in Q1, spiking 1min39s340 and taking the first position of the session.

With three minutes to go, it was Takaaki Nakagami’s turn to fall, this time in the second sector. The Japanese man got up and had the help of the inspectors, but he did not return to training.

Meanwhile, Lecuona made 1min39s171 and resumed the Q1 lead. Moments later, Enea Bastianini jumped into second place.

Johann Zarco confirmed good pace and advanced to Q2 in Portimão (Video: MotoGP)

In the end, Zarco did 1min39s130 and got a spot for Q2, accompanied by Lecuona. Bastinini, Aleix Epsargaró, Danilo Petrucci, Valentino Rossi, Miguel Oliveira, Maverick Vinales, Brad Binder, Stefan Bradl, Andrea Dovizioso and Takaaki Nakagami were all eliminated.

Q2: Ducati dominates ranking and does 1-2 again

Q2 started off busy, with all the drivers going head-to-head. Joan Mir took the lead, but for a short time. Jack Miller spiked 1min38s836 and had the fastest lap so far.

Right after the first attempt, all riders returned to the pits in search of new settings for the bikes. Luca Marini, after crashing, was the first to return to the track.

Jack Miller started Q2 by taking the lead (Video: MotoGP)

Like the entire peloton on the track, Bagnaia was the first to set time and jumped to first, with 1min38s775. Miller, on the other hand, could not improve. Fourthraro appeared only in seventh.

Pol Espargaró for sixth. Joan Mir hit a lap in 1:38s893 and took third place.

Pecco Bagnaia didn’t slow down and did 1min38s725, improving his time even more. Miller improved a few thousandths and followed in second place. In the end, few improved and positions held.



MotoGP 2021, Algarve GP, Portimão, Classification:

1 F BAGNAIA Ducati 1:38,725 two J MILLER Ducati 1:38,829 +0.104 3 J MIR Suzuki 1:38,893 +0.168 4 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati 1:38,916 +0.191 5 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati 1:38,918 +0.193 6 P ESPARGARÓ Honda 1:39,058 +0.333 7 F QUARTARARO Yamaha 1:39,131 +0.406 8 TO MARQUEZ Honda LCR 1:39.191 +0.466 9 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha 1:39,321 +0.596 10 I LECUONE Tech3 KTM 1:39,387 +0.662 11 THE KIDNEYS Suzuki 1:39,649 +0.924 12 L MARINI Avintia VR46 Ducati 1:39,828 +1,103 13 AND BASTIANINI Avintia Ducati 1:39,283 +0.558 14 THE ESPARGARÓ Aprilia Gresini 1:39,389 +0.664 15 D PETRUCCI Tech3 KTM 1:39,595 +0.870 16 V ROSSI SRT Yamaha 1:39,604 +0.879 17 M OLIVEIRA KTM 1:39,624 +0.899 18 M VIÑALES Aprilia Gresini 1:39,738 +1,013 19 B BINDER KTM 1:39,859 +1,134 20 S BRADL Honda 1:39,907 +1,182 21 THE DOVIZIOSO SRT Yamaha 1:39,918 +1,193 22 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR 1:40,009 +1,284