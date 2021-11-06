Bahia will have changes to face São Paulo; see probable lineup

In the final stage of preparation to face São Paulo, in a duel scheduled for this Sunday (9), at 6:15 pm, at Fonte Nova, Bahia concluded another day of training at Cidade Tricolor.

This Friday afternoon (5), the players started the day with a training session at CT Evaristo de Macedo’s gym. Next, Guto Ferreira set up the starting lineup and did a tactical job, correcting the position.

The coach didn’t give any clues about the team that will start the match, but Bahia must have changes. The main changes will be on the sides, as Nino Paraíba and Matheus Bahia are back after being suspended in the last round.

With the entry of Matheus Bahia, Juninho Capixaba will be moved to the second row. In midfield, Guto will not be able to count on defensive midfielder Jonas, injured.

As Lucas Mugni is still in doubt, Guto Ferreira has midfielders Lucas Araújo, Edson, Raniele and Luizão among his options, as well as midfielder Ramírez and striker Hugo Rodallega.

A likely lineup of the tricolor has: Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Raniele and Daniel; Raí Nascimento, Gilberto and Juninho Capixaba.

Forward Rossi is available again after recovering from a thigh injury, but the tendency is for him to stay as an option on the bench. Bahia will carry out one more job this Saturday (6), before finishing the preparation.