Band changes schedule and broadcasts Mexico F1 GP classification on BandSports

The Band made changes to the schedule that impact the classification of the F1 Mexico GP. Focusing its open channel on the coverage of Marília Mendonça’s fatal accident, the timing will only be broadcast on BandSports.

Last Friday, the country singer born in Goiás was on a private plane bound for Caratinga for the weekend concerts. However, he ended up suffering an accident where there were no survivors.

Therefore, the São Paulo radio station located in Morumbi will dedicate its programming this Saturday (6) to complete coverage of what happened. Through social networks, released an official statement informing the changes in the large broadcast.

“Due to this coverage, we will stop showing exceptionally the Accelerated programs, Band Esporte Clube Net. The qualifying training for Formula 1 will be recorded and presented after SFT Combates”, he posted on his Twitter account.

F1 holds the third free practice of the Mexican GP this afternoon, at 2 pm. The classification for the 17th stage of the 2021 season is scheduled to take place at 5 pm, both broadcast on BandSports and in Brasília time.