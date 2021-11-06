Banks will give up to 95% off debt during online fair

There are 160 financial institutions participating in the virtual task force, such as Banco do Brasil, Caixa and Banestes, for example. Among the benefits are discounts of up to 95% on the contracted debt amount and up to 100% forgiveness of interest and fines, depending on the financial institution and the client’s conditions.

The joint effort is promoted by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) in partnership with the Central Bank, the Senate and the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon). The initiative aims to help with guidelines for repaying debts and improving the financial health of citizens.

Target audience of the debt renegotiation effort are individuals. Credit: IStock

The target audience is individuals with overdue debts who were contracted with banks or finance companies and who do not have assets as collateral. The debts will be negotiated through the government’s conflict mediation website consumer.gov.br, created by Senacon.

The project’s website provides a tutorial to find out what the debts are and where to check their pending issues. Also on the portal, a monthly amount is suggested to pay the installments without compromising the entire income.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS

During the period of the national effort, Banco do Brasil will offer discounts of up to 95% on customer debt for payment in cash. In addition, the bank is offering discounts of up to 50% on the rate originally contracted for renegotiation within 100 months of payment.

Banestes is going to evaluate the possibility of granting up to 100% discount on all interest, monetary correction and fine, in addition to defining a new term for the payment of debt in installments, which may reach 99 months. It is important to remember that discounts are always greater for those who decide to pay in cash.

All products offered by Banestes will be renegotiated. For example, Income Tax advance contracts, personal credit, microcredit, 13th salary advance, overdraft and credit card. It is necessary that debts do not exceed the amount of up to R$ 500 thousand for individual customers and R$ 1 million for corporate customers. In both cases, the delay must be more than 60 days.

At Caixa Econômica Federal, discounts for the settlement of contracts for individuals can reach up to 90% of the debt amount and the conditions vary according to the profile of the credit contracted and the time of delay.

Bradesco informed that it participates in the action aimed at individuals with overdue debts whose modalities do not include assets as collateral for the loan, and that it will offer an additional discount for payment in cash.

Santander has already stated that it will act in Febraban’s joint effort at rates starting at 0.49% per month.