Baptized in an evangelical church, Thammy Miranda and his wife leave a threesome · TV News

Baptized in an evangelical church, Thammy Miranda and Andressa Ferreira Miranda are abandoning the practice of menage a trois (three-way sex), according to the wife of Gretchen’s son. Through social networks, the influencer explained that the two should no longer fall into temptation now.

Through Instagram’s Questions tool, Andressa began to answer questions from her followers. “Now that they’re baptized, they’re not going to have threesomes anymore, right, Dre?”, asked a fan, without identifying himself. The blogger published a photo with her husband and explained their position.

“Nowadays it doesn’t make sense anymore! When the flesh is weak, we need to strengthen our spirit. The Holy Spirit changes us little by little,” replied Gretchen’s daughter-in-law.

On Oct. 31, the couple was baptized in an evangelical pluralist church, which welcomes the LGBTQIA+ audience (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, interest-sexual, asexual and others). Thammy’s wife even published the video of the artist diving into a bathtub during baptism.

Andressa Ferreira Miranda said she will no longer have threesomes with her husband, Thammy Miranda (Reproduction/Instagram)

“A unique moment in our lives. Rebirth, our faith, our life for Jesus, our only savior. Baptism means that the body of Christ lives in me. God is love, healing, liberation! Having your nature regenerated, that is, being born again!”, wrote the entrepreneur.

“By receiving Jesus as our Savior and Lord and receiving the Holy Spirit as our helper, we are ready to live a new life.

“The difference is that we can initiate a change in our behavior and a new life story, which will be marked as before and after our conversion to the Lord Jesus, this change is operated by the Holy Spirit! We are like a newborn in the word, we are learning to walk,” added Bento’s mother.

“Do you know why God chose us? Maybe to tell this story of love and show that no matter who you are, what matters to Him is your salvation,” concluded the brunette.