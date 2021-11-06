Barbara Evans does not include Monique’s last name in her daughter’s name

The name of Barbara Evans returned to the center of comments, this time, by excluding the maternal surnames from the name of her first daughter, Ayla, the result of her relationship with businessman Gustavo Theodoro. The model explained the decision and asked the followers for respect.

“My husband and I decided to only put the paternal names. Therefore, Ayla will not have the last name of my mother or my mother-in-law. Her name would be too big with everyone”, he explained. Already out of patience, Barbara ends up asking for respect and reveals that people are giving their opinions in every detail: “It’s not because she won’t have Evans that she will be less loved! Stop this nonsense! I ask, please, that you respect our decision . Even in the name that I chose for my daughter, they want to give it a shot,” he complains.

Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Monique ‘fell to the ground’ with news of pregnancy

Shortly after discovering the pregnancy, Barbara published a video to tell her fans the news. Before the final result, the model had done another test, which had been negative – which was already a blow to the family. Therefore, when she received the positive news, Monique couldn’t hold back the emotion: “When I received the news, I fell to the ground and Cacá (Monique’s girlfriend) did too. It was a huge happiness, because the first one had been negative and then, when the positive came, it was something… A huge thing, right?”, he explains in an interview with columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles.

She also praises her daughter’s dedication: “Because, like, I’m already Valentina’s grandmother, who is my beautiful granddaughter, but we were waiting too long for this moment, because she tried so hard, she suffered for three cycles, took injection, she dedicated herself and just thought about it. So, she’s super deserving and the moment I knew, my God, I can’t even explain it to you. It seems like there’s a blackout in our heads,” he declared.