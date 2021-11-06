Barcelona announces agreement with Xavi to coach the team

Barcelona announced, on Friday night, the hiring of Xavi Hernández as their new coach. Idol at the Catalan club as a player, the coach left Al Sadd, from Qatar, to sign a contract with the Blaugrana team.

After a negotiation between Al Sadd and Barcelona, ​​the Spanish team finally announced the hiring of its new coach. Xavi, known name of the Camp Nou, will be the new commander of Barça for the next X years.

The agreement between the Qatari club and Barcelona was made official this Friday morning, and the announcement of Xavi's hiring was made on the Catalan club's social networks overnight.







Before the official announcement of Barcelona, ​​Al Sadd anticipated the disclosure of the Catalans, and published the coach’s departure. In the Al Sadd publication, the qatari team stated that Barcelona will pay the fine stipulated for the termination of Xavi’s contract, which is in the range of 5 million euros.

– The administration of Al-Sadd agreed to move Xavi to Barcelona after the payment of the termination clause stipulated in the contract. We agreed to cooperate with Barcelona in the future – published Al Sadd on their social networks.

Still, Barcelona have not agreed to pay the full amount of the fine, and the two clubs will split the payment.

– It wasn’t goodbye. It was a goodbye. Camp Nou has always been my home. You are my fans, my people, the club I love the most. And now, I’m coming home. See you soon, coolies. Go Barcelona! – Xavi said in the ad video.

Barcelona faces Celta de Vigo at 12:15h (GMT) this Saturday in a La Liga match.