Barcelona announces Xavi as the club’s new coach

Xavi Hernández is the new coach of Barcelona. The Catalan club announced, in the early morning of Saturday in Spain, the hiring of the former midfielder to lead the team. The news was announced on the official profile with the caption: “It’s time to go home. Welcome, Xavi.” Xavi’s official presentation will be on Monday (8).

Xavi takes over for Barça in place of Ronald Koeman, who was fired last week after losing to Rayo Vallecano. According to local media, his contract is valid until June 2024.

The former shirt 6 returns to Barcelona after six years since leaving the club to play for Al Sadd, from Qatar. Xavi retired from the field in 2019 and subsequently took over as Al Sadd’s coach, where he was until today.

Barça and Al Sadd negotiated until they reached an agreement for Xavi, who had a contract with the Qataris until June 2023. The Spanish club sent a delegation of leaders to Doha. Earlier today, the Qatar club announced the departure of the coach towards the Catalan team.

“Al Sadd’s management has agreed to Xavi’s move to Barcelona upon payment of the termination clause stipulated in the contract. We have agreed to cooperate with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd’s history and we wish him every success “, published the Qatar team.

According to Mundo Deportivo newspaper, Barça and Xavi must split the payment of the contract termination clause of five million euros (R$ 32 million) for the Al Sadd. According to the press in Catalonia, Barcelona could not afford the full amount, as it would run into the Financial Fair Play issue.

As a player, Xavi was multi-champion with Barça. He has won four Champions League titles, two in the Club World Cup, eight in the Spanish Championship, three in the Copa del Rey, among other achievements. As a coach, he took seven titles with Al Sadd.