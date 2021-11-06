Barcelona makes official the hiring of Xavi Hernández as new coach

Barcelona announced this Friday (5) the hiring of Xavi Hernández, now former coach of Al-Sadd, from Qatar, for the vacancy left by Ronald Koeman

O Barcelona announced this Friday (5) the arrival of Xavi Hernández, the club’s idol, as the team’s new coach. An ace culé with more than 15 years of history at the Camp Nou as an athlete, the former Spanish midfielder returns, this time as a coach, to fill the position left by Ronald Koeman.

the match between Barcelona and Celtic of Vigo, which will have the ball rolling at Balaídos Stadium from 12:15 pm (Brasilia time), is valid for the 13th round of Laliga, and will have LIVE and EXCLUSIVE broadcast for Star+ subscribers.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

This Friday (5), Al Sadd, from Qatar, through the Twitter, confirmed the departure of the former midfielder, informing that the Catalans paid the fine and, due to the crisis experienced by the club, Xavi chose to return to Camp Nou.

At 41, the idol started his coaching career in 2019, for the Qatar team, where won two Qatar Cups and a local league title. Created in the youth categories of Barcelona, Xavi won 8 LaLiga titles, 4 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups and 3 King’s Cups with the shirt of the Catalan club.

Currently with Sergi Bajuan as interim coach, Barcelona has a season far short of the club’s recent history. The culé team is only in the 9th place by LaLiga and is in 2nd position of Group E of UEFA Champions League.