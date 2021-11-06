Beijing closes roads and parks due to toxic cloud

Beijing closed roads and school playgrounds today due to a dense cloud of pollution in northern China, which has boosted coal production despite international pressure on the country to act against climate change.

Several parts of northern China were affected on Friday by a dense toxic haze, with visibility in some areas reduced to just 200 meters, according to the state meteorological agency.

Beijing officials attributed the pollution to “unfavorable weather conditions and the spread of regional contamination.”

The capital, which will host the Winter Olympics in February, has ordered schools to suspend physical education classes and outdoor activities.

Poor visibility has also led to the closure of highways connecting major cities such as Shanghai, Tianjin or Harbin.

Pollution recorded on Friday by a station at the US embassy in Beijing reached “very harmful” levels for the population, the diplomatic representation said.

The concentration of polluting particles in the air, which penetrate human lungs and cause respiratory diseases, was almost 220 micrograms per cubic meter, much higher than the limit of 15 established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The toxic cloud is expected to remain in the area until Saturday night, city officials said.

This week, China announced an increase of more than one million tonnes in its daily coal production to alleviate the energy shortage that has caused the closure of several factories in recent months.

Man beside a glass counter on a day of intense pollution in Beijing Image: JADE GAO / AFP

Poor visibility in Beijing due to intense pollution also led to road closures Image: GREG BAKER / AFP

Man walks on a street in Beijing on a day of intense pollution. Visibility was impaired in several areas in the north and roads and school parks were closed. Image: GREG BAKER / AFP

The increased production of this fossil fuel contradicts Beijing’s commitments to the environment, just in the week that the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow began.

Chinese authorities have set themselves the goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The country’s rapid industrialization has made toxic haze episodes common, although the frequency has declined in recent years due to the authorities’ growing awareness of the environment.

Despite the changes, the country remains highly dependent on fossil fuels and 60% of its energy comes from coal.

At the Glasgow climate summit – which Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend – US President Joe Biden criticized China and said “actions speak louder than words”.

*With information from AFP