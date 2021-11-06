Bellator 270: Patricky Pitbull knocks out Irish at rival’s home and retains family title | combat

Bellator’s lightweight belt (up to 70kg) continues in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. Patricky Pitbull showed that there isn’t enough Irish fan to scare him. In Dublin, in front of the famous crowd of fanatical MMA fans, Patrício’s older brother knocked out Peter Queally with 1m05 of the second round, thus keeping the title his younger brother had given up this year. In addition, Patricky returned the defeat he had suffered to the Irish in May, after a controversial medical interruption that gave the victory to Queally, training partner of Conor McGregor.

At 35, Patricky Pitbull won his first belt at Bellator, where he has been since 2011. Now, his record has 24 wins and 10 losses. His brother, a year younger, Patrício, was champion of the division in May 2019, but did not defend him. Last month, he abdicated the belt to devote himself to the rematch with AJ McKee at featherweight (under 66kg), but with the assurance that Patricky would be a candidate for the vacant belt.

The first round was marked by balance, with Queally using more jabs and kicks to keep Patricky at bay. The Brazilian, who tries to cut it short, worked with good combinations, and in one of them he managed to connect three crossed and one knee. The Irishman closed at the difficult moment and the fight ended warmer in the end.

In the second round, the fight was soon stopped after Peter Queally took a jab in the eye. Patricky needed medical attention and returned to the fight. The Irishman tried to put pressure on the Brazilian, but it was Patricky who put in a right cross for a knockdown. It was the beginning of the end. Patricky Pitbull went up and landed a series of blows until the referee stopped.

Check out all Bellator 270 results:

MAIN CARD:

Patricky Pitbull beat Peter Queally by knockout 1m05 from R2

Patchy Mix beat James Gallagher via submission at 39s on R3

Pedro Carvalho beat Daniel Weichel by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Ilias Bulaid beat Georges Sasu via split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Ciaran Clarke beat Jordan Barton via submission at 4m11 of the R3

Daniele Scatizzi defeated Brian Hooi via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Lee Chadwick defeated Arunas Andriuskevicus via split decision (28-29, 30-27 and 29-28)

Gokhan Saricam beat Charlie Milner by TKO at 15s of R1

Nicolo Solli defeated Bobby Pallett via split decision (30-27, 28-29 and 29-28)

Danni Neilan beat Audrey Kerouche by TKO at 3m58 of R3

Yusuf Nazokatov beat Stephen Costello via submission at 2m24 of R2