Belongings of passengers in the accident that killed Marília Mendonça are removed from the aircraft | Minas Gerais

The belongings of the singer Marília Mendonça and the other four victims who were on the twin-engine plane that crashed in the rural area of ​​Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, were removed from the aircraft and placed in bags by a family lawyer this Saturday morning (6) (watch the video above).

O The artist’s guitar is among the objects recovered from the plane’s wreckage. Everything will be delivered to families.

1 of 7 Guitar by singer Marília Mendonça is removed from an aircraft that crashed in Caratinga — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/ TV Globo The guitar of singer Marília Mendonça is removed from an aircraft that crashed in Caratinga — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/ TV Globo

The search for the belongings took place amid the initial work of the team from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) at the accident site.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Oziel Silveira, head of the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa III), the aircraft is in a place of difficult access and there is a risk of the structure slipping through the waterfall. The possibility of transporting the plane to another location so that the work can be done more safely is being evaluated.

According to Silveira, the legislation does not require a black box on this type of aircraft. and it is not yet known whether the twin engine contained the equipment. Silveira also said that he had already requested the recordings made by the aircraft.

“Yesterday (Friday) we already asked the Integrated Center for Air Defense and Air Traffic Control (Cindacta I) to segregate all the recordings that this aircraft has made since takeoff until its last contact. I haven’t had time to listen yet. , but the material is already segregated,” he stated.

The plane, a twin-engine Beech Aircraft King Air, manufactured in 1984, took off from Goiânia and fell in a waterfall 2 kilometers from the runway where it would land, according to the Minas Gerais Military Police. The aircraft had a capacity of 4.7 thousand kilos and could carry up to 6 passengers.

The Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) released a statement on Friday (5) saying that the plane hit a cable from a company distribution tower, in Piedade de Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Valley.

Air agencies in the region had already received reports from other pilots before the accident, in September and August, that the electrical wires would hinder the landing at the Caratinga aerodrome. These are reports called Notam (Aeronautical Notification) and that indicate data on risks and alert other pilots heading to the region about dangers to operate in the area.

A witness told authorities that, after colliding with the wires, the plane had lost an engine. The aircraft had two engines but, according to this witness, who is also a pilot, the aircraft would have lost lift due to the collision (stuck).

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Marília Mendonça’s plane had up-to-date documentation and was authorized to take an air taxi.

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves a son, Léo, who turns two in December.

The firefighters also confirmed the death through the following note: “The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

A representative of the Military Police at the scene said: “Unfortunately, despite all efforts on the spot, which is difficult to access, the information that we have, passed on by the doctor, is that the five people who were on the aircraft died. works.”

Around 4:30 pm this Friday, Marília Mendonça’s press officer informed the g1 that the singer and everyone on the plane had already been rescued and were doing well. The advisor confirmed the information again at 4:50 pm. Around 5:15 pm, the advisor said that she had lost contact with the singer’s manager and that she could no longer confirm the information that she was fine. At 5:45 pm, the advisor informed in an official note that the singer had died.

Before boarding, Marília Mendonça made a video in which she appeared getting on the plane and posted on Twitter:

