Best cheese in the world in 2021 is made from Spanish goat’s milk

Goat cheese Olavidia, from the Spanish brand Quesos y Besos, outpaced the French competitor of the soft, cottage style, from Fromagerie Berthaut, and won on Wednesday (3) the award for Best Cheese in the World in 2021.

The “World Cheese Awards” competition is promoted annually by the International Cheese Festival. This 33rd edition took place in Oviedo, Spain, where 4,000 cheeses from five continents were evaluated by 250 international judges.

Olavidia received 103 expert votes against 98 for the French cheese that led the competition until the last minute, according to “CNN”.

During the broadcast of the event, British judge Jason Hinds described it to colleagues as a goat cheese with a “rich, seductive and creamy texture”.

“I just want to go to bed with him,” he joked. Silvia Pelaez, owner of the cheese factory in southern Spain, celebrated the title of her artisanal product. “Hard work pays off,” she said. Quesos y Besos has six employees, according to the broadcaster.

Among the evaluators were food scientists, cheese sellers, chefs and sommeliers who rated the look, smell, texture and taste of each serving.

Currently, there is a waiting list for Olavidia on the brand’s website. A box with 300 grams of the product costs 15 euros, about R$ 95.50.

In the last edition of the event, which took place in Bergamo, Italy, in 2019, the American blue cheese Rogue River Blue had won. In 2020, the competition was canceled due to covid-19.