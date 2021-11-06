Bitcoin: Why New York’s Mayor-Elect Wants to Get Paid in Cryptocurrency

Eric Adams

Democrat Eric Adams will be the second black mayor in New York history

Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City, said he would like to receive his first three salaries in bitcoin digital currency.

The former police captain was elected this week to take office following Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term in office in January.

Adams said on a social network that he wants to signal his intention to make New York the “center of the cryptocurrency industry.”

The value of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been highly volatile since its inception in 2009.