Bitcoin: Why New York’s Mayor-Elect Wants to Get Paid in Cryptocurrency

5 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Democrat Eric Adams will be the second black mayor in New York history

Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City, said he would like to receive his first three salaries in bitcoin digital currency.

The former police captain was elected this week to take office following Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term in office in January.

Adams said on a social network that he wants to signal his intention to make New York the “center of the cryptocurrency industry.”

The value of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been highly volatile since its inception in 2009.

Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital and decentralized money. They are digital because they only exist on the internet and decentralized because they are not controlled by any agency or government. They use the blockchain, a technology for sending information in the virtual environment.

The New York Mayor’s comments appear to be an attempt to outdo Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who had previously said on Twitter that he would receive his first salary in bitcoins after being re-elected.

Suarez has already said that he would like to establish Miami as a center for innovation in cryptocurrencies.

Adams upped the ante, asking for three months of cryptocurrency payouts.

“In New York we’re always big, so I’ll get my first three bitcoin salaries when I become mayor,” Adams wrote in a Twitter post.

“New York will be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing and innovative industries!

Adams, a Democrat, was elected on Tuesday (2/10) and will become the city’s second black mayor.

In August, Suarez helped establish a cryptocurrency called MiamiCoin, run by a non-profit organization, CityCoins. It sends 30% of the value of currency created on a person’s computer to the city and raised $7 million (R$38.7 million) for Miami, according to The Washington Post.

Adams told Bloomberg he would like to do something similar in New York.

But if the future mayor, who was elected on a pro-market campaign, wants to establish New York as a center for cryptocurrencies, he may face resistance.

Cryptocurrencies have been heavily criticized for their environmental impact.

And New York Attorney General Letitia James, who will run for governor of New York, recently launched a crackdown on unregistered cryptocurrency companies.